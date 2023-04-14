The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Zuchu gifts herself a new Range Rover & takes mom for a ride [Video]

Amos Robi

WCB signee Zuchu is living her best life after acquiring a new toy

Tanzanian singer Zuchu
Tanzanian singer Zuchu

Tanzanian music sensation Zuhura Othman, popularly known as Zuchu, has gifted herself a new multi-million Range Rover.

The talented singer, who has been making waves in the music industry, took to her social media pages to share the exciting news with her fans.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Zuchu shared a picture inside her new car, with the caption "New toy."

First to ride in the car was Zuchu's mother Khadija Kopa who was present to receive the multimillion automobile.

READ: The Range Rover standard: Why Harmonize won't talk to some EA artists

Zuchu's success in the music industry has been nothing short of impressive. Her unique sound and style have earned her a legion of fans not only in Tanzania but across Africa and beyond.

She has been making waves with hit songs such as 'Sukari' and 'Cheche' which have been dominating the airwaves.

In March 2021, Zuchu made history by becoming the first female artiste in East Africa to clock 1 million subscribers on YouTube. She also became the first female artiste in Africa to achieve such a milestone within 11 months.

The WCB signee also became the first female artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to clock over 1 million views on YouTube within 22 hours through her song, 'Sukari'.

Zuchu who was officially unveiled as a WCB signee back in April 2020 has been setting and breaking her own records competing with other top artists in the region and beyond.

Tanzanian pop star Zuchu
Tanzanian pop star Zuchu
READ: How celebrities and fans reacted to Zuchu’s breakup with Diamond

She is the second female artiste under the label after Queen Darleen (Diamond’s sister) who was signed back in 2016.

In October 2020, Zuchu was among the three (Diamond Platnumz and Rayvanny) Tanzanians who made it to the the 2020 Grammy Awards consideration list.

The Songstress was proposed for a nomination in the Best New Artiste Category at the Grammy’s. However, together with her fellow musicians, they did not make it to the final list.

