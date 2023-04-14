Zuchu gifts herself a new Range Rover & takes mom for a ride [Video]

The talented singer, who has been making waves in the music industry, took to her social media pages to share the exciting news with her fans.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Zuchu shared a picture inside her new car, with the caption "New toy."

First to ride in the car was Zuchu's mother Khadija Kopa who was present to receive the multimillion automobile.

Zuchu's success in the music industry

Zuchu's success in the music industry has been nothing short of impressive. Her unique sound and style have earned her a legion of fans not only in Tanzania but across Africa and beyond.

She has been making waves with hit songs such as 'Sukari' and 'Cheche' which have been dominating the airwaves.

In March 2021, Zuchu made history by becoming the first female artiste in East Africa to clock 1 million subscribers on YouTube. She also became the first female artiste in Africa to achieve such a milestone within 11 months.

The WCB signee also became the first female artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to clock over 1 million views on YouTube within 22 hours through her song, 'Sukari'.

Zuchu Making history in the Tanzanian music industry

Zuchu who was officially unveiled as a WCB signee back in April 2020 has been setting and breaking her own records competing with other top artists in the region and beyond.

She is the second female artiste under the label after Queen Darleen (Diamond’s sister) who was signed back in 2016.

In October 2020, Zuchu was among the three (Diamond Platnumz and Rayvanny) Tanzanians who made it to the the 2020 Grammy Awards consideration list.