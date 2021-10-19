RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Weezdom confirms breakup with Mylee Staicey months after rekindling their love

Sioni ka tutarudiana… I wish her all the best - Weezdom

Weezdom and Mylee Staicey
Weezdom and Mylee Staicey

Former Bahati’s Manger Weezdom has confirmed that she is no longer in romantic relationship with girlfriend Mylee Staicey, months after they rekindled their love.

Taking to his Insta-stories, the former EMB signee said that they broke up about two months ago.

“Siezi kureply everyone kwa My DM and comments about me and Mylee…Just to make it cleat tuliachana 2 months ago na sioni ka tutarudiana… I wish her all the best in her endeavors” said Weezdom.

This is the second time Weezdom and Mylee Staicey are breaking up.

Weezdom's statement
Weezdom's statement Weezdom's statement Pulse Live Kenya

The two rekindled their love in July this year after going separate ways for close to 7 months.

At that particular time, Weezdom took to social media to announce to the world that he had reconciled with his ex-girlfriend Mylee Staicey. The two had parted ways in January 2021.

“Morning Guyysss Ambieni Kamati ya Roho Chafu, Weez & @mylee_staicey Are Baaack😊

#HatutaachanaTuu” announced Weezdom.

The statement was echoed by Mylee Staicey who also shared a photo chilling with the former Gospel star, stating that True Love never dies.

“True love never dies @weezdom254 ❤️

Changu ni changu,wana pambana sanaaaa😂😂😂” wrote Staicey.

Weezdom and Mylee Staicey
Weezdom and Mylee Staicey Weezdom and Mylee Staicey back together after 7 months after Breakup Pulse Live Kenya

Baby Mama

The breakup come months after Weezdom introduced his baby mama to the world at a time she was turning a year older.

In September Weezdom shared a photo of a female police officer identified as Sue (theBabyPolice –Instagram name), with a message that confirms that she is the mother to his son.

“Happy Birthday to the Mother of my Son @thebabypolice ❤❤🙏” shared Weezdom

This was the first time; Netizens were getting a glimpse of Weezdom's Baby Mama after years of keeping her away from the public eye.

