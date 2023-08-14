The sports category has moved to a new website.

Weka Tick Crew formulates plan to reunite Bahati, Willy Paul in gospel music

Lynet Okumu

As integral component of the strategy, Weka Tick issued warning to the artists to stop collecting returns from their gospel hits

Jabidii
In a remarkable announcement, the prominent gospel group Weka Tick has unveiled a plan to guide Kevin Bahati and Willy Paul, two prominent artists who had strayed from their gospel origins, back to their spiritual and musical roots.

The group's declaration came during an interview with local media outlets at Churchill's Chacho Kids Festival event on August 13.

Comprising DJ Gee Gee, Timeless Noel, Ocampo, Jabidii, and Didi Man, Weka Tick expressed their unwavering commitment to bringing the lost artists back to the kingdom of God.

Gospel artist Timeless Noel
READ: Gospel singer Jabidii wins prestigious award in Ghana

Timeless Noel, speaking earnestly, addressed Kevin Bahati Kioko, expressing God's unwavering love for him.

He reminded Bahati of his past achievements as a gospel artist, underscoring his stature as the most highly paid and followed artist.

"Kevin Bahati Kioko, unanitazama sahi. Mungu anakupenda sana, ukapata platform, ukachenga ukaenda.

"He was the most paid artist, so asijitee ni pesa, asijitetee ni love. He was the most followed. So anatumia watu wa kingdom kufanya vitu zake," Timeless Noel said.

Odi Dance Makers Timeless Noel, Jabidii and Hype and Ochi at Groove Awards 2018.
Noel highlighted that Bahati has been using his gospel followers to do his own things instead of glorifying God.

Jabidii passionately conveyed the group's stance, stating that they had collectively engaged in deep contemplation regarding Bahati's journey.

He appealed to Bahati's sense of belonging, reminding him that a substantial portion of his musical catalog is firmly rooted in gospel themes.

He also touched on Willy Paul's departure from gospel, attributing it to external pressures within the music industry.

"Ata tune wanaimba nazo ni za gospel. Ata Willy paul, unajua hii side ingine ulikuwa unavibe. Sahi tunastrugle kimuziki, na industry juu wasee waliamua kufight gospel kidogo na kuweka wasanii wa gospel kando," Jabidii said.

Gospel artist Jabidii
READ: Jabidii reveals he moved out of mabati house after releasing Vimbada

The group's fervor for this cause is evident in their determination to restore the essence of gospel music.

They expressed their indignation at witnessing artists who had once embraced gospel music now performing secular content.

Their resolve to rectify this situation has given rise to their self-declared 'operation rudisha injili,' a phrase that encapsulates their commitment to restoring gospel music to its rightful place in these artists' careers.

Weka Tick crew meets Charlene Ruto during Churchill's Chacho kids festival on August 13, 2023
As Weka Tick underscored their mission, they also highlighted the challenges faced by artists who have ventured into secular music, noting that the allure of success outside the gospel genre is often fleeting.

"Tumekasirika this time. Hii ni operation rudisha injili. Kama ulikua msanii wa gospel God akakubless ukatoka ukaenda kutesekea secular tunakuja tunakuchapa, na tunakurudisha," Jabidii said.

In a clarion call to action, the group pledged to intervene if any artist who once embraced gospel decides to embrace secular music at events.

"Wale watu wote walitoka, tushajua mnateseka hiyo pande ingine. Hamna big songs, mlikua mnazipata kwa God. Mwanampotevu hatungoji arealize, tunamwendea na kiboko," he said.

Weka Tick crew member Didi Man
Their message is clear: artists may choose their musical paths, but they should not take returns from their gospel music.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
Weka Tick Crew formulates plan to reunite Bahati, Willy Paul in gospel music

