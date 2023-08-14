Weka Tick Crew formulates plan to reunite Bahati, Willy Paul in gospel music

The group's declaration came during an interview with local media outlets at Churchill's Chacho Kids Festival event on August 13.

Weka Tick vows to unite Bahati, Willy Paul with God

Comprising DJ Gee Gee, Timeless Noel, Ocampo, Jabidii, and Didi Man, Weka Tick expressed their unwavering commitment to bringing the lost artists back to the kingdom of God.

Timeless Noel, speaking earnestly, addressed Kevin Bahati Kioko, expressing God's unwavering love for him.

He reminded Bahati of his past achievements as a gospel artist, underscoring his stature as the most highly paid and followed artist.

"Kevin Bahati Kioko, unanitazama sahi. Mungu anakupenda sana, ukapata platform, ukachenga ukaenda.

"He was the most paid artist, so asijitee ni pesa, asijitetee ni love. He was the most followed. So anatumia watu wa kingdom kufanya vitu zake," Timeless Noel said.

Noel highlighted that Bahati has been using his gospel followers to do his own things instead of glorifying God.

Jabidii reminds Bahati of his roots

Jabidii passionately conveyed the group's stance, stating that they had collectively engaged in deep contemplation regarding Bahati's journey.

He appealed to Bahati's sense of belonging, reminding him that a substantial portion of his musical catalog is firmly rooted in gospel themes.

He also touched on Willy Paul's departure from gospel, attributing it to external pressures within the music industry.

"Ata tune wanaimba nazo ni za gospel. Ata Willy paul, unajua hii side ingine ulikuwa unavibe. Sahi tunastrugle kimuziki, na industry juu wasee waliamua kufight gospel kidogo na kuweka wasanii wa gospel kando," Jabidii said.

The group's fervor for this cause is evident in their determination to restore the essence of gospel music.

They expressed their indignation at witnessing artists who had once embraced gospel music now performing secular content.

Weka Tick - Operation rudisha injili

Their resolve to rectify this situation has given rise to their self-declared 'operation rudisha injili,' a phrase that encapsulates their commitment to restoring gospel music to its rightful place in these artists' careers.

As Weka Tick underscored their mission, they also highlighted the challenges faced by artists who have ventured into secular music, noting that the allure of success outside the gospel genre is often fleeting.

"Tumekasirika this time. Hii ni operation rudisha injili. Kama ulikua msanii wa gospel God akakubless ukatoka ukaenda kutesekea secular tunakuja tunakuchapa, na tunakurudisha," Jabidii said.

In a clarion call to action, the group pledged to intervene if any artist who once embraced gospel decides to embrace secular music at events.

"Wale watu wote walitoka, tushajua mnateseka hiyo pande ingine. Hamna big songs, mlikua mnazipata kwa God. Mwanampotevu hatungoji arealize, tunamwendea na kiboko," he said.

