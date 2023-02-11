ADVERTISEMENT
WATCH: Joho makes fun of Sakaja's whistling after viral video

Amos Robi

The former Mombasa county boss was reacting to Sakaja's video responding to viral whistling sensation Priscilla Wa Imani

Johnson Sakaja and Ali Hassan Joho
Johnson Sakaja and Ali Hassan Joho

Former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has reacted to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s video responding to viral whistling sensation Priscilla Wa Imani.

Joho in a video shared online said the Nairobi County boss whistled the wrong way offering to teach him how to whistle properly.

“My brother Sakaja njoo nikufundishe kupiga mbinja,( Come let me teach you how to whistle properly),” Joho said.

READ: Governor Sakaja's funny response to viral sensation Priscilla Wa Imani

Joho was referring to the viral video where Sakaja invited Priscilla Wa Imani to City Hall after she made a video saying she was looking for him.

Wa Imani has grown popular on social media thanks to her videos which she does randomly in the streets. The videos have seen her get her first flight to Mombasa for a vacation.

Priscilla was flown to Mombasa alongside her husband and she couldn't hide her joy when she boarded a plane for the first time.

She first shared a video of herself in a plane with air hostesses and she as usual whistled and shouted her name as she gave credit to the airline that she was using to fly to Mombasa.

Priscilla Wa Imani
Priscilla Wa Imani Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Priscilla Wa Imani overjoyed after whistling her way into her first-ever flight [Videos]

Speaking to YouTuber Eve Mungai, Priscilla stated that it was her first time boarding a plane and the experience was awesome.

She added that there was no need for her to introduce herself when she got to Mombasa since people already knew her because of her content.

Another popular personality she has mentioned in her videos include Classic 105 radio presenter Maina Kageni.

Amos Robi
