Why Harmonize has been forced to cancel his Canada and Sweden Tour

Konde Boy had been scheduled to perform in Canada on October 30th and in Sweden on November 6th, but both shows have been called off.

“Blood people in Canada & Sweden 🇨🇦 & 🇸🇪 so sorry to tell you that I’m not going to make it for our current schedule date 😢 due to covid-19 restrictions so I will update all my beautiful loyal fans asap on the new tour dates to everbody who got the ticket ready trust me i will be there in god's plan 🙏🙏 inshallah so yeeeeessss promotas in usa it's now time ...!!! let's fill up the available dates 🏁🏁 check with my guy @dj.storm6 let's go 🚶 las vegas 24/9/ new york 1/10/ la 9/10/ boise idaho 15/10 minissota 22/10 and more ....!!!!!” said Harmonize.

Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya

However, despite the cancellation, Harmonize’s manager Mjerumani assured their fans in Europe and Canada to keep their tickets as they will announce new dates soon.

“CANADA 🇨🇦 & EUROPE 🇪🇺 due to COVID 19 restrictions, we won't be able to make it this time, we will keep you posted for the new DATES!!!! VEGAS 23/09/21. For Canada & Europe, we will update new Dates after we hear from the responsible source. Keep your ticket might not take longer, depends 😉” she said.

Currently Harmonize is on tour in the United States of America, with his signee Ibraah, doing shows in different States.

The two left Tanzania on September 3rd, Kicking off their tour in Ohio and Huston on 4th and 5th September. The shows attracted a small number of revealers who turned up to be entertained by the artistes.

“MY PEOPLE IN USA 🇺🇸📢📢 WE GOT MY BROTHER CHINGA @ibraah_tz SPECIAL ONE THE KING OF NEW SCHOOL COMING WITH ME ON MY TOUR YOOO ....!!!! WE STAR (OHIO) 4/9/ THEN 5/9/ HUSTON GET YOUR TICKET 🎟 NOW CHECK WITH MY BROTHER @dj.storm6 Harmonizemanagement@gmail.com LET'S DO THIS ✈✈✈✈ TONIGHT 🤐” shared Harmonize on September 2nd 2021.

Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya