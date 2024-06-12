The sports category has moved to a new website.

Why J Blessing prefers keeping a partner over marrying a wife

Amos Robi

J Blessing also spoke about his current relationship status disclosing what he has loved about his potential partner

Music video director, and television producer J Blessing
Music video director, and television producer J Blessing
  • J Blessing revealed that he has recently started seeing someone who he believes could be a true partner
  • Despite having children with several women, he clarified that he has never been married
  • He emphasised the importance of having a partner in life rather than just a wife

Renowned cinematographer, music video director, and television producer Jibril Blessing, better known as J Blessing, has shared his thoughts on relationships, emphasising the importance of seeking partners over wives.

In a conversation with other celebrities during the launch of 'The Bahati Empire' reality show, the celebrated video director highlighted the critical mistake men often make when choosing life companions.

"Mimi ntasema hivi, it's very good to have a partner in life you know we say wife and we make it look like a relationship should be in a certain way. The difference is that everyone can have a wife but not everyone can have a partner," J Blessing remarked.

J Blessing
J Blessing Pulse Live Kenya

J Blessing elaborated on the distinction between a wife and a partner, explaining that a partner is someone who believes in what you do and sees beyond the trivial flaws one might have.

"A partner is someone who believes in what you do, when you see someone who sees beyond the silly things that you may do then that's a partner but a wife everyone can have a wife," he stated.

The director, known for his work with top Kenyan artists, also opened up about his current relationship status.

He revealed that he has recently started seeing someone who he believes could be a true partner.

"For me very soon I have started seeing there is a partner and she too has started seeing the same," he noted, hinting at the blossoming relationship.

Video Producer J Blessing
Video Producer J Blessing Pulse Live Kenya

Despite being a father to children with several women in the public eye, J Blessing clarified that he has never been married.

This revelation comes as a surprise to many, given his well-known relationships with singer Avril, radio presenter Mwende Macharia, singer Chantelle (famous for 'Tokelezea'), and another singer Laika.

J Blessing, Mwende Macharia and their son Champion
J Blessing, Mwende Macharia and their son Champion J Blessing, Mwende Macharia and their son Champion Pulse Live Kenya

Blessing was however close to marrying Mwende Macharia. Despite planning a wedding and initial engagement, Mwende revealed in a past interview that the couple faced challenges, leading to a separation.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
