Why Mama Zuchu doesn't acknowledge Diamond as her son-in-law

Amos Robi

Khadija Kopa also dismissed claims her daughter secretly got married to Diamond Platnumz

Diamond and Zuchu during a past video shoot
Mother to Bongo Flava songstress Zuchu, Khadija Omar Abdallah Kopa has revealed that her daughter is single despite word that Zuchu is seeing her boss Diamond Platnumz.

Khadija Kopa in an interview with Mbego TV, said her daughter was yet to formally introduce anyone to her, adding that she was expecting any man, not just Diamond.

“Zuhra is a woman, if any man happens to want her hand in marriage and who she is ready to marry not just Diamond, then I have no issue, after all, I want a son-in-law,” Kopa remarked.

The legendary Taaarab singer further dismissed claims that a secret wedding between Zuchu and Diamond took place.

“This is news to me. It is not true, my daughter is not married nor has she introduced anyone to me for marriage,” Mama Zuchu added.

READ: Zuchu announces upcoming concert following New Year's flop

Khadija Omar Kopa
However, the sentiments of Khadija Kopa differed with those of Diamond’s mother Mama Dangote, who has approached her son's relationship with Zuchu differently.

This was seen during Zuchu’s birthday when she sent her wishes describing her as her daughter-in-law.

"I wish you a long life filled with blessings daughter-in-law Zuhura Othman Soud," Mama Dangote said.

The sentiments spoke largely of what the 'Kwi Kwi' singer and her boss share, confirming an earlier video of Zuchu saying Diamond is her boyfriend.

Besides romantic moments that are sometimes caught on camera, the two spoil each other with expensive gifts and even take trips abroad together.

Diamond and Zuchu
READ: Diamond, Zuchu bashed after terrible live performance in new year's eve show [Video]

In October 2022, Zuchu gifted Diamond a Sh1.5 million customized chain. Before the chain, Zuchu also gifted Diamond sneakers which cost Sh72,411.

Reciprocating Zuchu’s actions, Diamond gifted her a pair of grillsfor her teeth.

The two Tanzanian stars have often given contradicting answers about the status of their relationship, leaving many to speculate.

