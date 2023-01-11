Why Mama Zuchu doesn't acknowledge Diamond as her son-in-law

Khadija Kopa in an interview with Mbego TV, said her daughter was yet to formally introduce anyone to her, adding that she was expecting any man, not just Diamond.

“Zuhra is a woman, if any man happens to want her hand in marriage and who she is ready to marry not just Diamond, then I have no issue, after all, I want a son-in-law,” Kopa remarked.

The legendary Taaarab singer further dismissed claims that a secret wedding between Zuchu and Diamond took place.

“This is news to me. It is not true, my daughter is not married nor has she introduced anyone to me for marriage,” Mama Zuchu added.

However, the sentiments of Khadija Kopa differed with those of Diamond’s mother Mama Dangote, who has approached her son's relationship with Zuchu differently.

This was seen during Zuchu’s birthday when she sent her wishes describing her as her daughter-in-law.

"I wish you a long life filled with blessings daughter-in-law Zuhura Othman Soud," Mama Dangote said.

The sentiments spoke largely of what the 'Kwi Kwi' singer and her boss share, confirming an earlier video of Zuchu saying Diamond is her boyfriend.

Besides romantic moments that are sometimes caught on camera, the two spoil each other with expensive gifts and even take trips abroad together.

In October 2022, Zuchu gifted Diamond a Sh1.5 million customized chain. Before the chain, Zuchu also gifted Diamond sneakers which cost Sh72,411.

Reciprocating Zuchu’s actions, Diamond gifted her a pair of grillsfor her teeth.