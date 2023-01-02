ADVERTISEMENT
Zuchu announces upcoming concert following New Year's flop

Miriam Mwende

Zuchu and Diamond received criticism for lackluster performances after they hosted a New Year's show in Dar es Salaam.

Tanzanian singer Zuchu
Zuchu will be putting on a stadium concert just days after a heavily criticised New Year's show alongside her boss, Diamond Platnumz.

Taking to her IG Stories, Zuchu announced that she will be performing at the Stade Omnisports de Malouzini in Comoro on January 7, 2023. The stadium has a capacity of 10,726.

Screenshot of a post on Zuchu's Instagram
READ: Diamond, Zuchu bashed after terrible live performance [Video]

The singer is set to perform live in concerts in Kenya on April 8 and April 9, 2023 after postponing the shows that had been scheduled for last December.

The postponement came just days after the 'Sukari' hitmaker broke down in tears over a failed show in Houston, Texas during her US tour.

After hyping up their New Year's show dubbed 'Cheers' for over a month, Zuchu and Diamond delivered a poorly coordinated performance that received criticism from their fans.

From shared videos of their performance of 'Mtasubiri', the duo seemed not to have rehearsed for the December 31, 2022 evening concert.

Displeased fans pointed out that Diamond was running out of breath and singing off-key, some claiming that he had misrepresented Tanzanian live music and needed to do better.

Others felt Diamond needed to borrow a lot from his Nigerian counterparts such as Burna Boy and Davido who have performed on global stages.

They are yet to address fans on the concerns raised

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

