Singer and ex-NRG Radio presenter Tanasha Donna Oketch has explained why she had to cancel her scheduled performance at the Nai Fest, set to go down on Saturday (Today).

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of one said that it is high time promoters and event organizers start taking artistes seriously, and respect their work.

Ms Donna mentioned that artistes make a lot of investments in their work to be disrespected, as she stated that she would not be performing at the Nai Fest as it had earlier on been announced.

Why Tanasha Donna has cancelled her scheduled Nai Fest performance

The Radio singer apologized to her fans for the development as she promised to make it up to them in the coming days.

“Before I say anything else, I would like to first & foremost apologize to my fans for not being able to perform anymore at @the_nai_fest this Saturday. Due to unforeseen circumstances, my team & I had to cancel the show. To my fans & supporters, Rest assured, There will be many more to come.

I believe it is really high time promoters & organizers stop taking artistes for granted & RESPECT THE CRAFT. We put in a lot of work, hard earned money & time in the craft & the brand. To my fans, I’m sorry to disappoint all those who purchased tickets on my behalf. I will be making it up real soon & more show dates will be announced very soon..” said Tanasha Donna in a post she has since deleted.

Screenshot