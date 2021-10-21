Willis Raburu & Bae Ivy Namu reveal son’s face for the first time (Photo)

On Wednesday, the Ivy Namu took to social media to share a family portrait, giving her fans and followers a glimpse of her bouncing baby boy.

“My personal people, heaven sent & more than I could ever wish for🥰💛 I’m blessed & highly favored, God came all the way thru 😊🙏🏽” reads the caption from Ivy Namu.

Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu reveal son’s face for the first time (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya

The unveiling come days after Raburu jot down a beautiful message, celebrating his sweetheart upon turning a year older.

“My Kai, Niponge ama nisiponge? 🤣🤣🤣

Happy birthday @ivynamu you are pure, true, and so in touch with yourself that I sit and try to learn each day from you. I’m in awe at your ability to constantly seek the best in everyone and to bring excellence from those you interact with. I’m glad your my Baby BAZU’s mum and that he too will get to experience your sweet, tender, amazing love.Here is to 27! To peace, love, happiness and FUN! Shine on MAZU 😜😋” wrote Willis Raburu.

Ivy Namu Pulse Live Kenya

Reactions after the Raburus unveiled their son’s face

lilmuli “Awwww so shweeeet 😍”

nonsiziagnes “Beautiful and blessed family😍. And you look alike😍”

bandbeca “Beautiful family ❤️”

wangechi.muriuki “This is a beautiful family❤️❤️❤️❤️”

zamutosh “Baby bazuu looks so much like you😘 very handsome”

plejohnsfaiz “Mmmh the babby so cute😍😍😍😍😍”

alvinleefitness “The cuteness overload is real ❤️❤️❤️”

prettynyasembo “Mama’s look alike😍😍”

nessy_the_empress “😭😭😭😭😭😭🥰😘❤️to everyone in this pic, I’m such a fan. Especially if you know you have those orange pants😍😍😍😍”

Newborn

On July 5th, Willis Raburu and his girlfriend Ivy Namu welcomed a newborn baby into their family.

Raburu took to his Insta-stories to share a photo of a new born baby holding his hand; accompanied with Elevation Worship and Maverick City's song Million Little Miracles.

Before sharing the photo, an excited Raburu had shared a series of thanks giving messages and songs via his Insta-stories.

Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu reveal son’s face for the first time (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya

Memory lane

On July 16, 2021 the 10/10 host excited a section of his 1.3 million followers after sharing a photo holding his son.

Raburu opted to walk his fans and insta-family down the memory lane, with a Before and After photo with his longtime friend John Johny Gitau.

“It’s #TBT How it started and How it’s going…

The first picture is when I met @pablojohny 11 years ago. I was new at work had no social media, was relatively unknown.We had hopes and dreams. We have been through ups and downs and one day we will tell the story”

“The second picture is a place we never knew we would be one day, let alone in the same year! . So here is to Friends, Family and now Fathers. All by the grace of God. Here is to more memories!!!!! WABEBE! God over Everything 👑🙏🏾💰💵🔥💯