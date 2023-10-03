Willis Raburu shares his opinion on new host of 10 over 10 show

After three months of speculation and trial runs with various hosts, the dynamic duo of Azeezah (Aziza Hashim) and Guda Man will take the reins of the show.

Willis Raburu, who conceptualised the show during his time at Citizen TV, took to social media to share his thoughts on the new era of the show and expressed his approval of the new hosts.

Commenting on Citizen TV's official announcement, Raburu exclaimed, "Fresh and amazing! Vaibuuuuuuuuuu! Congrats once again to the dynamic duo Azeezah and Guda Man; the only way to go is up! Shine on!".

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

His enthusiasm didn't stop there. Raburu directed a special message to Azeezah, acknowledging her talents and wishing her success.

"Amazing!!!!! All the best, keep shining! Keep soaring! You got this!! " he posted.

Guda Man, the hypeman joining Azeezah in this new gig, also received a shoutout from Raburu.

"Brother man! You are a certified star! I’m so proud of you, my G! Keep soaring and shining!" he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Azeezah and Guda Man step into their roles, they can rest assured that they have the blessings of the show's former host.

Guda Man Pulse Live Kenya

Their first show together will be on Friday, October 6, 2023.

Hosts who made a lasting impression on 10 over 10

Kwambox

ADVERTISEMENT

Bringing her lively personality and high energy, Kiss 100 presenter Kwambox made sure that the live audience, as well as those who tuned in on TV, had a great time.

The ‘Captain of Good Vybez’ had lots of fun lined up for her audience with many appreciating the energy she brought on board.

Kwambox hosting 10 Over 10 Pulse Live Kenya

The star-studded lineup of Rosa Ree, Wande Coal Kamanu and Hype Nollan all brought their A-game to the show.

Anto Neosoul

ADVERTISEMENT

Media personality and singer Anto Neosoul made it to the list of 10 over 10 show hosts on Friday, September 1, 2023, and set social media ablaze.

With a perfect blend of music, engaging conversations with his guests and unrivalled entertainment mashed into one experience, fans took to social media to commend Neosoul for a job well done.

Oga Obinna

Comedian Oga Obinna made his debut as the host of the popular 10/10 show on Citizen TV in style, hailing the night as one of his best nights ever.