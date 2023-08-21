The sports category has moved to a new website.

Pozze accepts Babu Owino's advice concerning violent studio attack

Lynet Okumu

Willy Paul's studio was allegedly raided by gunmen parading as event organisers

Kenyan singer Willy Paul

Kenyan singer Willy Paul has openly embraced the advice offered by politician Babu Owino in response to the recent attack on his studio.

In an Instagram video posted on August 21, Willy Paul expressed his gratitude to the Embakasi East MP for his insightful guidance.

In his message, Willy Paul stated, "I'm ready for anything and everything. I met up with Babu Owino, the MP, and we shared a lot. He encouraged me and advised me on how to handle the matter, so my next steps are very well calculated," he said.

Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya

Addressing the setback caused by the incident, Willy Paul expressed regret over the postponement of his planned song release, acknowledging that the incident disrupted his label's plans.

However, the singer affirmed that his team is resilient and fully back on track. He promised his fans something new soon, emphasising that the situation is far from being a publicity stunt – it's a matter of real importance.

"Trust me when I say 'hii sio clout.' It's a matter of life and death. Wasanii tuache kikii tufanye mziki poa. Right now inauma coz people think that my situation is all staged. No fam, it's real!! At least trust my words on this one," he wrote.

Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya

According to the 'Fanya' hitmaker, the unravelling of events began when a woman, who initially presented herself as an event organiser, approached Willy Paul.

She extended an invitation for his performance at the launch of a new entertainment establishment. However, the offer came with an unusual stipulation – the contract had to be signed in person by both parties.

Despite the persistence of the woman and her associates, Willy Paul was hesitant to comply with their request. He sensed that something was amiss, prompting him to exercise caution.

Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya

Willy Paul later explained that the CCTV footage revealed unidentified individuals entering his studio premises around 9:20 PM on the fateful night.

Among them was the woman who claimed to be organising the event and was connected to the opening of a new club.

Pozze accepts Babu Owino's advice concerning violent studio attack

