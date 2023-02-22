ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pozee celebrating an 'East African 1st' achievement on TikTok

Lynet Okumu

Willy Paul took to his Instagram account to celebrate the win.

Willy Paul
Willy Paul

Kenyan singer Willy Paul is celebrating a milestone on one of the most used social platforms, TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Through a post on Instagram, the 'LaLaLa' singer announced that his hit collabo with Nigeria's Guchi, 'You', had become the first song by an East African artist to have a banner featured on the platform across all its Sub-Saharan markets.

In a veiled dig at Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz, Pozzee posted: "Nani simba sasa jameni? [Who's the lion now?] Pozee tu.

"The first ever East African artist to have a banner all over SSA, Sub-Saharan Africa on TikTok... with nearly 1 million video challenges. This is a big win, fam," he announced.

Willy Paul
Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Willy Paul flaunts his all-grown son [Photos]

The Saldido Records boss teamed up with one of Nigeria's finest musicians, Guchi, to create a banger, You, in December 2022.

The song has since gone viral and gained popularity across various social media platforms.

At the beginning of the month, Pozee rebranded himself as 'Simba ProMax', a nickname that also alluded to Diamond, who has long branded himself as East Africa's 'Simba'.

Willy Paul
Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Willy Pozee asks for Sh123 million to star in reality show

Following the new accolade, the 'Njiwa' singer promised his fans quality music that would make him gain international recognition this year.

Pozee has recently accused musicians, including Diamond and Zuchu, of clout chasing to promote their songs.

Willy Paul
Willy Paul Willy Paul raises eyebrows as he salivates over Jovial publicly Pulse Live Kenya

On January 13, comedian Eric Omondi crowned Willy Paul as the saviour of the Kenyan music industry.

According to Omondi, Pozee is talented and has succeeded despite facing negativity within the industry.

"I want to submit to you that Willy Paul is, with all honesty, the most hardworking and consistent Kenyan musician ever. He has fought battles none of us would have ever won," Omondi stated in a post on Instagram

READ: Eric Omondi sets amount Kenyan artists should be paid for shows

Omondi praised Pozee for being incredibly talented and a master in showbiz. He noted that Willy Paul's song with Jamaican singer Alaine, 'I do', was the first Kenyan song to hit over 20 million views on YouTube.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mambo Imechemka! - KRG The Don speaks after the release of Eric Omondi

Mambo Imechemka! - KRG The Don speaks after the release of Eric Omondi

Pozee celebrating an 'East African 1st' achievement on TikTok

Pozee celebrating an 'East African 1st' achievement on TikTok

Janet Mbugua reacts to Senator Orwoba's eviction from Parliament over stained clothes

Janet Mbugua reacts to Senator Orwoba's eviction from Parliament over stained clothes

Kate Actress celebrates husband in cute TBT photos

Kate Actress celebrates husband in cute TBT photos

Akothee lists 10 things separated couples should do to maintain peace

Akothee lists 10 things separated couples should do to maintain peace

I don't take your negativity to heart - Wahu responds to body shaming remarks

I don't take your negativity to heart - Wahu responds to body shaming remarks

Prezzo speaks on splashing Sh4.6M on wedding that didn't last

Prezzo speaks on splashing Sh4.6M on wedding that didn't last

Disappointed, Harmonize hints at quitting music

Disappointed, Harmonize hints at quitting music

Nini Wacera explains why she erased romantic love from her life

Nini Wacera explains why she erased romantic love from her life

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

John-Allan Namu and Czars

John-Allan Namu speaks on investigating singer Czars' disappearance

Omah Lay send Tiwa Savage Bouqet [KemiFilani]

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

A collage image of Diamond and Zuchu during their new year's eve show

I am single – heartbroken Zuchu announces, deletes all photos with Diamond [Screenshots]

Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update

Diana Bahati finally reveals why she fell out with Yvette Obura