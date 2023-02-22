Pozee celebrating an 'East African 1st' achievement on TikTok

Through a post on Instagram, the 'LaLaLa' singer announced that his hit collabo with Nigeria's Guchi, 'You', had become the first song by an East African artist to have a banner featured on the platform across all its Sub-Saharan markets.

In a veiled dig at Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz, Pozzee posted: "Nani simba sasa jameni? [Who's the lion now?] Pozee tu.

"The first ever East African artist to have a banner all over SSA, Sub-Saharan Africa on TikTok... with nearly 1 million video challenges. This is a big win, fam," he announced.

The Saldido Records boss teamed up with one of Nigeria's finest musicians, Guchi, to create a banger, You, in December 2022.

The song has since gone viral and gained popularity across various social media platforms.

Pozee rebranded himself Simba ProMax

At the beginning of the month, Pozee rebranded himself as 'Simba ProMax', a nickname that also alluded to Diamond, who has long branded himself as East Africa's 'Simba'.

Following the new accolade, the 'Njiwa' singer promised his fans quality music that would make him gain international recognition this year.

Pozee has recently accused musicians, including Diamond and Zuchu, of clout chasing to promote their songs.

On January 13, comedian Eric Omondi crowned Willy Paul as the saviour of the Kenyan music industry.

According to Omondi, Pozee is talented and has succeeded despite facing negativity within the industry.

"I want to submit to you that Willy Paul is, with all honesty, the most hardworking and consistent Kenyan musician ever. He has fought battles none of us would have ever won," Omondi stated in a post on Instagram