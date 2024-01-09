Why Willy Paul's Saldido International studio is temporarily closing down

The closure is attributed to a revitalising transformation aimed at enhancing the overall experience for customers, producers, and artists associated with the studio.

Saldido International studio announces temporary closure

The statement shared by Willy Paul on January 9 outlined the key reasons for the temporary closure.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the management of Saldido International, the studio is undergoing renovations and improvements to provide a better and more efficient environment for creative endeavors.

Pulse Live Kenya

The temporary closure is framed as a period of revitalization, during which the studio will be out of service.

"To all our esteemed customers, producers, and artists. We are excited to share that Saldido International Studio is undergoing a revitalising transformation to enhance your experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

"During this period, the studio will be temporarily closed and out of service for renovations and improvements," reads the statement.

The management expressed gratitude for the understanding and cooperation of their esteemed customers, producers, and artists during this transformative phase.

"We appreciate your understanding as we work to enhance our facility. We will notify you once the studio is back in operation and ready to host your creative endeavors.

"Thank you for your continued support and cooperation. By Management Saldido International Studio," the statement continues.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Saldido Records' past signings & collabos

Saldido International Studio has been associated with notable artists, and Willy Paul himself has been at the forefront of the label's activities.

Miss Picasah (Miss P) was the first artist signed under the label, and during her time, she released over four songs, all featuring Willy Paul. However, she is no longer signed to the label.

Klons, the second and first male artist signed under the record label in 2021, also had several releases, some as solo hits and others featuring Willy Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miss P and Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya

Current status of Saldido International

As of now, Saldido International Studio has not openly disclosed whether it has signed any new artists.