
Why Willy Paul's Saldido International studio is temporarily closing down

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan singer Willy Paul has revealed the real reason behind the temporary closure of his Saldido International studio

Willy Paul
Willy Paul

Kenyan singer Willy Paul has revealed the temporary closure of his record label studio, Saldido International.

The closure is attributed to a revitalising transformation aimed at enhancing the overall experience for customers, producers, and artists associated with the studio.

The statement shared by Willy Paul on January 9 outlined the key reasons for the temporary closure.



According to the management of Saldido International, the studio is undergoing renovations and improvements to provide a better and more efficient environment for creative endeavors.

Willy Paul
Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Pozze releases CCTV footage of alleged raid at his studio by gunmen

The temporary closure is framed as a period of revitalization, during which the studio will be out of service.

"To all our esteemed customers, producers, and artists. We are excited to share that Saldido International Studio is undergoing a revitalising transformation to enhance your experience.



"During this period, the studio will be temporarily closed and out of service for renovations and improvements," reads the statement.

The management expressed gratitude for the understanding and cooperation of their esteemed customers, producers, and artists during this transformative phase.

"We appreciate your understanding as we work to enhance our facility. We will notify you once the studio is back in operation and ready to host your creative endeavors.

"Thank you for your continued support and cooperation. By Management Saldido International Studio," the statement continues.

Willy Paul
Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya


READ: Willy Paul addresses viral video of him picking up female fan along Thika Road

Saldido International Studio has been associated with notable artists, and Willy Paul himself has been at the forefront of the label's activities.

Miss Picasah (Miss P) was the first artist signed under the label, and during her time, she released over four songs, all featuring Willy Paul. However, she is no longer signed to the label.

Klons, the second and first male artist signed under the record label in 2021, also had several releases, some as solo hits and others featuring Willy Paul.


Miss P and Willy Paul
Miss P and Willy Paul Miss P and Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Will Paul releases updated version of his rate card

As of now, Saldido International Studio has not openly disclosed whether it has signed any new artists.

This lack of information has led some fans to speculate that the management might be facing challenges or struggles, contributing to the temporary closure of a much-needed transformation.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.




