Singer Willy Paul has sent out a warning to ladies who have been using his name, in the quest to be famous.

The singer said that ladies should stop forcing issues because if he doesn't like someone, there’s nothing they can do about it.

Willypozze’s message was directed at ladies who have been clout chasing, claiming to be pregnant for him and later change their stories.

Willy Paul's stern warning to ladies who have been using his name to gain fame

He added that he has worked so hard to build his brand, and has become the target of every girl that wants to be famous.

The Malingo singer said 2021 is the year of change for him, and anyone that will try messing with him should not blame him for any consequences that will follow.

Willy noted that he has forgiven those who have used his name before, but he refuses to be other people’s stepping stone to the top, urging everyone to work for what they want.

“Ladies ladies ladies, please things are not forced right??? So if I don't like you I don't like you!! And if you don't like me you don't like me!!! So please let us not force issues. I know sometimes handling rejection is hard. This applies to both parties, anyway, today I want to make something clear...... I've worked extra hard to get to where I am today. Sikuamka tu on a Sunday nikajikuta hapa. I hustled my way up. Naona nimekua target ya kila dem mwenye anadai kuwa famous, swali ni kwani hii fame ikona nini? Aaaai!!! 2021 ni revolution tu and cleaning up the messes.. so anyone that will attempt ujinga asini blame mimi. I refuse to be someone's easy way out. Pambana na hali yako ufike penye utaweza.. kwa wale wameshajenga mastory zikatokea I've forgiven you. Kwa wale wanapanga, all the best 😆 tupatane mbele! #POZZESAIDSO,” wrote Willy Paul.