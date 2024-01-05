The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Willy Tuva, Bunny Asila kick off the year with special visit to Magix Enga

Amos Robi

Asila and Tuva made one pledge to Enga who has been struggling musically as well in his personal life

Bunny Asila, Magix Enga, Willy Tuva and Presenter Kai
Bunny Asila, Magix Enga, Willy Tuva and Presenter Kai

Radio presenter Mzazi Willy Tuva and gospel singer Bunny Asila have teamed up in a heartwarming effort to support struggling music producer Magix Enga.

Recommended articles

Once celebrated for his chart-topping hits, Magix Enga has faced a challenging period and recently sought help, even reaching out to the President for assistance.

As the new year dawned, Willy Tuva and Bunny Asila mobilized a team to visit Magix in Nakuru, where he currently resides.

The visit went beyond a simple encounter; the team shopped for essential food items for Enga which they carried with them to visit the producer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willy Tuva, who met Magix's family during the visit, explained that the primary goal was to understand Magix's situation and determine the most effective way to offer assistance.

Music producer Magix Enga
Music producer Magix Enga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eric Omondi refuses to help broke Magix Enga, explains his reasons

Tuva emphasised Magix's significant contributions to the music industry, urging people not to look down on him but to see him as someone deserving of support.

"Kila mmoja aliye out there anajua Magix ametoa many stars and many hits, so tusimuangalie na kusema kwamba huyu jamaa yuko down, huyu jamaa hayuko down yupo jamaa," said Tuva.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bunny Asila echoed this sentiment, expressing the belief that everyone deserves a second chance, and he pledged unwavering support alongside Willy Tuva to help the producer rise again.

"Everybody deserves a second chance asanteni kwa the brothers tumekua na time poa sana ya kuchapiana na kujua shida iko wapi na tutapiga kazi," Asila affirmed.

Music producer Magix Enga
Music producer Magix Enga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Motif Di Don shares incident that cut his ties with Magix Enga & why he can't help him

Magix Enga's tribulations also caught the attention of Singer Masauti who urged Kenyans to extend another chance to Magix Enga, recognizing the imperfections in every human being.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Kila binadamu anaupungufu wake na kila binadamu hukosea (Every human being has their shortcomings) Magix Enga needs help guys for real," Masauti wrote in an Instagram post.

In addition to his musical struggles, Magix Enga faced the challenge of parenting as he welcomed his first child in 2023. The studio he had set up also encountered difficulties due to rent issues.

Comedian Eric Omondi who has in the past year been mobilising help for Kenyans in November 2023 said that despite knowing Enga was troubled he could extend assistance assistance due to his past links with Illuminati.

A collage image of Magix Enga and Eric Omondi
A collage image of Magix Enga and Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 8 of Kenya's most elite music producers

He added that taking up the case of Magix Enga will see Kenyans fail to take him seriously in subsequent appeals.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Willy Tuva, Bunny Asila kick off the year with special visit to Magix Enga

Willy Tuva, Bunny Asila kick off the year with special visit to Magix Enga

Comedian Katt Williams says he had a sexual assault scene cut from 'Friday After Next': 'Rape is never funny'

Comedian Katt Williams says he had a sexual assault scene cut from 'Friday After Next': 'Rape is never funny'

Know your celeb: The making of Vinka

Know your celeb: The making of Vinka

Mama Ida Odinga reflects on 9-year journey without her first-born Fidel

Mama Ida Odinga reflects on 9-year journey without her first-born Fidel

Esther Musila's touching message to Guardian Angel on their 2nd anniversary

Esther Musila's touching message to Guardian Angel on their 2nd anniversary

YY comedian calls out Paul Ogutu for claiming Churchill gifted his comedians cars

YY comedian calls out Paul Ogutu for claiming Churchill gifted his comedians cars

Lukubaridii narrates the final moments of little brother Rapho

Lukubaridii narrates the final moments of little brother Rapho

Bad boys are my weakness - Actress Njambi on why nice guy's Benz can't win her heart

Bad boys are my weakness - Actress Njambi on why nice guy's Benz can't win her heart

Britney Spears says she 'will never return to the music industry'

Britney Spears says she 'will never return to the music industry'

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yasmeen Saedi

I'm going back home to him - Yasmeen Saiedi speaks about hubby for the 1st time

Nyako

TikToker Nyako reveals her pending deportation, begs Kenyans to adopt her 3 kids

Christina Shusho in a previous perfomance

WATCH: How Kenyans 'Shushad Nyavu' at Churchill cross-over event headlined by Shusho

Edday Nderitu

Edday Nderitu finally reveals real reason she refuses to let Samidoh meet their children