Willy Tuva, Bunny Asila kick off the year with special visit to Magix Enga

Once celebrated for his chart-topping hits, Magix Enga has faced a challenging period and recently sought help, even reaching out to the President for assistance.

As the new year dawned, Willy Tuva and Bunny Asila mobilized a team to visit Magix in Nakuru, where he currently resides.

The visit went beyond a simple encounter; the team shopped for essential food items for Enga which they carried with them to visit the producer.

Willy Tuva, who met Magix's family during the visit, explained that the primary goal was to understand Magix's situation and determine the most effective way to offer assistance.

Tuva emphasised Magix's significant contributions to the music industry, urging people not to look down on him but to see him as someone deserving of support.

"Kila mmoja aliye out there anajua Magix ametoa many stars and many hits, so tusimuangalie na kusema kwamba huyu jamaa yuko down, huyu jamaa hayuko down yupo jamaa," said Tuva.

Bunny Asila echoed this sentiment, expressing the belief that everyone deserves a second chance, and he pledged unwavering support alongside Willy Tuva to help the producer rise again.

"Everybody deserves a second chance asanteni kwa the brothers tumekua na time poa sana ya kuchapiana na kujua shida iko wapi na tutapiga kazi," Asila affirmed.

Magix Enga's tribulations also caught the attention of Singer Masauti who urged Kenyans to extend another chance to Magix Enga, recognizing the imperfections in every human being.

"Kila binadamu anaupungufu wake na kila binadamu hukosea (Every human being has their shortcomings) Magix Enga needs help guys for real," Masauti wrote in an Instagram post.

In addition to his musical struggles, Magix Enga faced the challenge of parenting as he welcomed his first child in 2023. The studio he had set up also encountered difficulties due to rent issues.

Why Eric Omondi declined to help Magix Enga

Comedian Eric Omondi who has in the past year been mobilising help for Kenyans in November 2023 said that despite knowing Enga was troubled he could extend assistance assistance due to his past links with Illuminati.

Pulse Live Kenya

