Yes am pregnant- Risper Faith Expecting Baby Number 2

The Beautypreneur made the revelation on Sunday, after putting up a short-video talking about “Sherehe”.

“@sherehe_republic Where the party starts and ends….don’t ask me question yes am pregnant and I love my liquor from @sherehe_republic” shared Risper Faith.

However, the confirmation come months after her video at Vera Sidika’s gender reveal party fueled pregnancy reports.

In July, Risper denied being pregnant with an explanation that she is a married woman meant to recreate and fill the world.

She went on the tell Netizens to stop asking if she is pregnant.

“Am a married woman and am meant to recreate and fill the world, pregnant por not life moves on.

Stop asking if am pregnant” said Risper.

At that particular time, Ms Faith’s protruding belly had raised eyebrows among her fans and followers basing on the fact that she underwent liposuction surgery to get rid of extra fats.

Risper Faith with Hubby Brayo Pulse Live Kenya

Liposuction surgery

On October 31, the actress made it public that she had undergone liposuction surgery in the quest to eliminate extra fats from her body and put to rest her struggles with body weight. She mentioned that 8 litres of fats was removed from her stomach and lower back.

"8 litres of fat was removed from my stomach and lower back through surgery called liposuction by @bodybydesignkenya ,at this point my life has completely changed no more eating unhealthy...” shared Risper Faith.

Clap Back

In August this year, Risper opted to square it out with critics in an Insta-live, after a fan reached out to her with claims that her hubby Brian Njunge is a failure from the US.

Risper Faith and her Hubby Brian Pulse Live Kenya

Critics

An outspoken Risper said that critics don’t scare her anymore, because she lived a very ‘questionable’ life before becoming who she is now. At one point, the former socialite said that her nudes were all over the internet and therefore it’s hard to intimidate her with any kind of negativity.

Risper went on to state that as a couple they have their own businesses and don’t depend entirely on her Mother in law as the fan claimed.

'We are living our best life. We have our businesses, our family. You talk and at night you sleep in your bedsitters as we sleep in our mansions on a six by six bed. I am sorry but your hateful comments won't stop me. I am from the village and I came to Nairobi to work hard and live a good life, so hata ukionge trash nishaongelewa” posed Risper.

She added that; '' Hata Nudes Zangu ziko online and they did not hinder me from getting a husband. So I don't really care. My 'cookie' is in public and you think you can scare me with your words, no. I have been there".

Risper Faith and hubby Brian Pulse Live Kenya

During the bitter rant, Faith mentioned that she is set to undergo gastric bypass surgery that will cost her a whooping Sh850K, fully sponsored by her hubby.

''I am past that life. I am happily married, I get what I want. Infact, I am going for gastric bypass surgery and he will pay for me. It's gonna cost 850k and he will pay for me akichangiwa na Mama yake, so what is the problem, as long as I get what I want. Niliingia Nairobi 2010”