YouTuber 2mbili narrates scary encounter with sleep paralysis

Sleep paralysis is a peculiar phenomenon that occurs when the body experiences a temporary inability to move the muscles during the transition between wakefulness and sleep.

It can be a perplexing experience, as the mind remains conscious and alert while the body remains in a state of temporary paralysis.

2mbili shared that he has experienced sleep paralysis on numerous occasions, and he even approached his mother to discuss it in the past.

He expressed his dislike for those nights when it occurs, which has led him to develop a preference for staying awake to avoid experiencing sleep paralysis.

He further explained that during these episodes, there are moments when you desperately crave someone's presence or even just a simple touch to help snap you out of it, but unfortunately, due to your paralyzed state, you are unable to communicate or seek assistance.

2mbili expressed that these episodes can be quite terrifying, and he shared that typically, they occur approximately once a year. As of now, he hasn't encountered a sleep paralysis episode this year.

He recalled a specific incident from his childhood when sleep paralysis occurred, and people mistakenly believed that he had passed away due to the unusual physical state associated with it.

According to 2mbili, sleep paralysis episodes can occur unpredictably, particularly when you have just decided to take a moment to rest.

2mbili on sleeping for 1 hour only

2mbili revealed that he typically sleeps for only one hour, and there are times when he completely forgoes sleep altogether.

During the podcast discussion, it was brought to light that individuals with sleeping disorders are more susceptible to experiencing sleep paralysis.