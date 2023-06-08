The sports category has moved to a new website.

YouTuber 2mbili narrates scary encounter with sleep paralysis

Fabian Simiyu

2mbili says he experiences sleep paralysis once every year

YouTuber 2mbili on June 5,2023.
YouTuber 2mbili on June 5,2023.

YouTuber and content creator 2mbili, during his appearance on the 'Iko Nini' podcast on June 7, candidly discussed his personal struggles with sleep and shared his firsthand experience with sleep paralysis.

Sleep paralysis is a peculiar phenomenon that occurs when the body experiences a temporary inability to move the muscles during the transition between wakefulness and sleep.

It can be a perplexing experience, as the mind remains conscious and alert while the body remains in a state of temporary paralysis.

YouTuber 2mbili
YouTuber 2mbili Pulse Live Kenya
2mbili shared that he has experienced sleep paralysis on numerous occasions, and he even approached his mother to discuss it in the past.

He expressed his dislike for those nights when it occurs, which has led him to develop a preference for staying awake to avoid experiencing sleep paralysis.

He further explained that during these episodes, there are moments when you desperately crave someone's presence or even just a simple touch to help snap you out of it, but unfortunately, due to your paralyzed state, you are unable to communicate or seek assistance.

YouTuber 2mbili
YouTuber 2mbili Pulse Live Kenya
2mbili expressed that these episodes can be quite terrifying, and he shared that typically, they occur approximately once a year. As of now, he hasn't encountered a sleep paralysis episode this year.

He recalled a specific incident from his childhood when sleep paralysis occurred, and people mistakenly believed that he had passed away due to the unusual physical state associated with it.

According to 2mbili, sleep paralysis episodes can occur unpredictably, particularly when you have just decided to take a moment to rest.

2mbili
2mbili Pulse Live Kenya

2mbili revealed that he typically sleeps for only one hour, and there are times when he completely forgoes sleep altogether.

During the podcast discussion, it was brought to light that individuals with sleeping disorders are more susceptible to experiencing sleep paralysis.

2mbili sarcastically remarked that perhaps getting enough sleep could cure his sleep paralysis, but humorously added that he is not willing to make that sacrifice.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
