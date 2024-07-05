The sports category has moved to a new website.

Fans console Nicholas Kioko amid struggle with spinal disease

Lynet Okumu

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko has left his fans concerned after revealing that he has not been feeling well.

A collage containing photos of YouTuber Nicholas Kioko
A collage containing photos of YouTuber Nicholas Kioko
  • YouTuber Nicholas Kioko has shared his struggles with Lumbar Hypolordosis, causing concern among his fans.
  • The condition involves a reduced inward curvature of the lower spine, leading to discomfort and other health issues.
  • Kioko expressed gratitude for the support of his wife, Wambo Ashley, during this challenging time.

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko has left his fans concerned after revealing that he has not been feeling well for some days now.

The father of two, who has achieved significant milestones and built a strong social media community, shared his health challenges and requested fans to share their experiences.

Kioko disclosed that he has been struggling with Lumbar Hypolordosis, a spinal disorder that has caused him considerable discomfort.

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko
YouTuber Nicholas Kioko Pulse Live Kenya

He shared his journey and the impact the condition has had on his daily life.

"Hey everyone, I wanted to share something personal. I’ve been dealing with Lumbar Hypolordosis, which has made the past few days and nights really challenging," Kioko wrote.

"Lumbar Hypolordosis is a condition characterized by a reduced inward curvature of the lower spine. It’s been causing a lot of discomfort. I’m working through it with the help of my healthcare team," he continued.

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko
YouTuber Nicholas Kioko Pulse Live Kenya

Throughout this challenging time, Kioko expressed gratitude for the support he has received from his wife, Wambo Ashley.

"Thanks to my wife Wambo Ashley for being so supportive," he added, highlighting the important role she has played in helping him cope with his condition.

Engaging with his audience, the content creator asked his fans to share their experiences with similar conditions and the treatments that worked for them.

"Kindly let me know if you’ve had the same condition and how you treated it," he wrote, seeking advice and support from his community.

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko with his wife Wambo Ashley (Instagram)
YouTuber Nicholas Kioko with his wife Wambo Ashley (Instagram) YouTuber Nicholas Kioko with his wife Wambo Ashley (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
Lumbar Hypolordosis is a condition that involves a reduced inward curvature of the lower spine, leading to discomfort and other health issues.

It can be caused by prolonged periods of sitting and may be triggered by muscle spasms. The condition introduces adverse spinal tension, making the vertebrae and intervertebral discs vulnerable to degeneration and injury.

Common symptoms of Lumbar Hypolordosis include lower back pain, a reduced range of motion in the lower body, radicular pain (various sensations felt throughout the lower body), and changes to gait and balance.

These symptoms can significantly impact an individual's daily activities and overall quality of life.

Treatment for Lumbar Hypolordosis typically involves a combination of physical therapy, specific exercises, and medical interventions aimed at increasing muscle strength and flexibility.

Physical therapy is often recommended to help patients regain their range of motion and alleviate pain. Specific exercises designed to strengthen the lower back muscles and improve flexibility can also be beneficial.

In some cases, medical professionals may suggest additional treatments such as pain management strategies, chiropractic care, or the use of supportive devices like braces.

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko with his wife Wambo Ashley (Instagram)
YouTuber Nicholas Kioko with his wife Wambo Ashley (Instagram) YouTuber Nicholas Kioko with his wife Wambo Ashley (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
It is essential for individuals experiencing symptoms of Lumbar Hypolordosis to consult with a healthcare professional to develop a personalised treatment plan.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
