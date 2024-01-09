Shorn Arwa explains 5 things she hates about her Nigerian hubby

UK-based Kenyan content creator Shorn Arwa recently opened up about her relationship with her Nigerian husband in a candid YouTube vlog, where she shared five things she doesn't particularly like about him.

The value of money

Shorn humorously pointed out that her husband has a penchant for making random purchases without considering the cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

She narrated instances where he would casually reveal the extravagant price of an item after buying it. This, she admits, adds an element of surprise to their financial conversations.

Pulse Live Kenya

Too much love for their child

In a lighthearted complaint, Shorn expressed that her husband's overwhelming affection for their child sometimes leaves her craving more attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

She playfully highlighted the irony of him consistently asking for pictures of their little one while rarely making the same request for her photos.

"Sometimes you just call and ask how he is… And then what hurts most is every time you are like send me a picture. What about me? You have never asked me to send you my picture," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Limited interest in gossip

ADVERTISEMENT

Arwa touched upon her husband's disinterest in certain details or gossip, highlighting instances where he dismisses the need to know everything.

"What is not your business is not your business. Sometimes something has happened to your friend and you tell me just like a by the way. And when I ask for more details you're out. It's none of your business," she said.

Lack of compliments

In a light-hearted manner, Arwa discussed her husband's apparent struggle with offering compliments.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She shared instances where she expected more praise, especially regarding her efforts to maintain her appearance.

"You can look so good and ask baby how do I look and he'll be like, you look okay. I’ve been up all night trying to learn how to install this wig and then I get an okay. Where is drop-dead gorgeous?" she questioned.

Seeing good in everything

Arwa revealed her husband's tendency to see the good in everything, even in challenging situations.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

While this quality is generally positive, she humorously pointed out instances where a more realistic perspective might be warranted.

"Even when someone has offended me and I tell you, you'll just be like Baby just leave them. At times not everything is good and not everybody wants the best for you," Shorn said.

How shorn Arwa met her hubby

Shorn Arwa's journey into love took an international turn when she met her Nigerian husband during a trip to Dubai.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT