Building a life with someone from a different cultural background comes with a unique set of experiences and challenges.
Shorn Arwa explains 5 things she hates about her Nigerian hubby
UK-based Kenyan content creator Shorn Arwa has opened up about her relationship with her Nigerian husband and shared five things she doesn't particularly like about him.
Recommended articles
UK-based Kenyan content creator Shorn Arwa recently opened up about her relationship with her Nigerian husband in a candid YouTube vlog, where she shared five things she doesn't particularly like about him.
The value of money
Shorn humorously pointed out that her husband has a penchant for making random purchases without considering the cost.
She narrated instances where he would casually reveal the extravagant price of an item after buying it. This, she admits, adds an element of surprise to their financial conversations.
Too much love for their child
In a lighthearted complaint, Shorn expressed that her husband's overwhelming affection for their child sometimes leaves her craving more attention.
She playfully highlighted the irony of him consistently asking for pictures of their little one while rarely making the same request for her photos.
"Sometimes you just call and ask how he is… And then what hurts most is every time you are like send me a picture. What about me? You have never asked me to send you my picture," she said.
Limited interest in gossip
Arwa touched upon her husband's disinterest in certain details or gossip, highlighting instances where he dismisses the need to know everything.
"What is not your business is not your business. Sometimes something has happened to your friend and you tell me just like a by the way. And when I ask for more details you're out. It's none of your business," she said.
Lack of compliments
In a light-hearted manner, Arwa discussed her husband's apparent struggle with offering compliments.
She shared instances where she expected more praise, especially regarding her efforts to maintain her appearance.
"You can look so good and ask baby how do I look and he'll be like, you look okay. I’ve been up all night trying to learn how to install this wig and then I get an okay. Where is drop-dead gorgeous?" she questioned.
Seeing good in everything
Arwa revealed her husband's tendency to see the good in everything, even in challenging situations.
While this quality is generally positive, she humorously pointed out instances where a more realistic perspective might be warranted.
"Even when someone has offended me and I tell you, you'll just be like Baby just leave them. At times not everything is good and not everybody wants the best for you," Shorn said.
How shorn Arwa met her hubby
Shorn Arwa's journey into love took an international turn when she met her Nigerian husband during a trip to Dubai.
After six months of getting to know each other, she took a leap of faith and flew to Nigeria to meet him in person. The couple's relationship blossomed, leading Shorn to relocate to the UK in April 2023.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke