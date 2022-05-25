RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Yvette Obura teases Instagram in-laws with her new bae [Video]

Dennis Milimo

Bahati's baby mama Yvette unveils her new bae in staycation video

Businesswoman Yvette Obura has hinted that she is back in the dating scene - teasing her Instagram in-laws with a short and sweet video from her recent staycation.

Ms Obura put up a one-minute video, documenting her staycation but the video had been captured strategically to hide her new bae.

In the whole video, Ms Obura could be seen holding hands with her alleged new boyfriend while in the car and at their final destination.

“Took a break from the normal this weekend and went for a staycation with my bestfriend.

😊😊😊Thanks to urban Vacations for organizing such an amazing stay.We loved everything ❤ Staycation are very affordable,,you can go with your friends,kids,partner etc...Talk to urban vacations and you'll get amazing deals.☺,” Yvette Obura captioned for her video.

Most of the comments left under the video are gushing over the two, with a section congratulating Yvette for finding love again.

ann_nannah “Reason why I want a boyfriend 😂😂😍😍😍”

jackie_munyua “❤️❤️❤️ why am I jealous”

victembo “I saw you and wuon puodho. You both look fine. All the best”

liba_kush “Huyu ni bestie wa kubestola😍😍”

mukulu_kioko “Prayer partner😍😍🥳🥳Happy for you mama Mueni.You deserve everything good”

chocobarbiegram “We love to see this😍❤😍❤”

mwololonduku ‘Beautiful mama mueni na running mate wako, sasa that white top, where can I get it?”

emilykinya ‘Mbestolana kabisa lakini we are happy for you mama mueni❤️”

raychelle556 “Najaribu kuzoom huyu bestie sioni kitu😂😂😂😂 and tunakupenda mamaaaa❤️❤️”

shee.bint “When someone finds love i feel as if its me congrats mama”

waithakaperry “🔥🔥🔥you deserve love and everything good ❤️”

In February 2021, Mama Mueni Bahati, Yvette Obura confirmed that she is taken, but not ready to show off her man to the public. She said she was keeping things under wraps.

In an interview on Radio Jambo, Ms Obura showed up with a man she introduced to Massawe Japanni as her new man; a confirmation that she was back to the dating life.

In March 2021, she shared an engagement ring insinuating that she was officially off the market.

However, reports indicate that the two went their separate ways months later.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

