YY comedian calls out Paul Ogutu for claiming Churchill gifted his comedians cars

In a recent interview with Plug TV, Paul Ogutu claimed that some Churchill Show comedians who have now achieved success are not grateful and rarely acknowledge the positive contributions made by Churchill.

Ogutu, in his claims, mentioned Eddie Butita, YY Comedian, and others like Njoro, who is now in the U.S., stating that these comedians rarely speak positively about Churchill's contributions.

"Churchill alituuliza nyinyi watu mnashinda mkigombana ati siwalipi vizuri, what is this thing that you want na nitawafanyia leo hii," Oguttu narrated.

Comedian Paul Wakimani Ogutu Pulse Live Kenya

According to Ogutu, during the meeting, the comedians present made various requests, with some asking for cars and others requesting money for shows outside Nairobi.

"Watu wakasema magari, wengine wakasema pesa, watu wa magari wakaambiwa wakae pande moja na wa pesa pande moja, jamaa akachukua majina yetu na akatupea Sh300K akasema tukafanye show mashinani.

"Watu wa magari wakapelekwa showroom wakaambiwa ndio hizo magari chukua gari isiopungua kiasi fulani," Ogutu said.

However, YY comedian has refuted Oguttu's claims, stating that Churchill never bought cars for anyone, and Oguttu's statements may make some creatives seem ungrateful.

"Let me clarify because a lot of people are asking, no one bought us cars... no one, Paul, you can't make people look that ungrateful. Whose interest is all this showroom story serving?" YY posed.

Pulse Live Kenya

YY further mentioned that comedians were reluctant to speak out against Paul Oguttu's story as it might seem like they are 'fighting' Churchill, and everyone is cautious about responding to this story.

"Comedians can't talk because they will look like they are 'fighting' Churchill, and everyone is too careful looking for an angle to respond to this story. The truth is, nobody bought us cars, sijui mahali Paulo ametoka na iyo story," he added.