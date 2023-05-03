Zari celebrates son's 16th birthday with heartfelt Instagram post

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Zari showcased her son's growth as she asked her fans to wish him a birthday.

"Help me wish my son @lilq_is_bae a happy birthday," Zari captioned the post.

Quincy is the son of Zari's late ex-husband Ivan Semwanga. The post has since received thousands of likes and comments from fans wishing her son a happy birthday.

Zari is known for her love for her children and has always been vocal about her desire to give them the best life possible.

Below are some of the reactions :

swankyjerry Happy birthday 🎉🎁🎂 wishing you long life and prosperity in good healt

franciskakande1 Zaria’a Cubs growing so fast

aishakeji Happy birthday to the coolest kid of mama tee, Ivan the Don junior ♥️ may Almighty God bless and perfect all that concerns you. Long life, sound health and prosperity we love you @lilq_is_bae

sharon_kayise Our "youngest" is all grown and the youngest-youngest will soon be this big too.😭 Happy birthday from one of your most favorite Aunties darling bo0

di.ana8410 Jeeeesus Christ Thankyou @zarithebosslady for being his mother am in tears😢😢 Ivan Ssemwanga see your sons from up their all grown up

Zari's children

Zari is the mother of five children, three who she had with her late ex-husband Ivan Ssemwaga and two with Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz.

Ivan Semwanga passed away in 2017 due to a heart attack and is said to have left Zari a good portion of his wealth.

Pulse Live Kenya

At the moment Zari co-parents her two children with Diamond Platnumz although she is married to her Ugandan husband Shakib Lutaaya.

