
Zari celebrates son's 16th birthday with heartfelt Instagram post

Amos Robi

Quincy is Zari's third-born son who she had with the late Ivan Semwanga

Zari and her son Quincy
Zari and her son Quincy

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan is celebrating her son Quincy's 16th birthday and has taken to Instagram to share her excitement with her fans.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Zari showcased her son's growth as she asked her fans to wish him a birthday.

"Help me wish my son @lilq_is_bae a happy birthday," Zari captioned the post.

Quincy is the son of Zari's late ex-husband Ivan Semwanga. The post has since received thousands of likes and comments from fans wishing her son a happy birthday.

Zari is known for her love for her children and has always been vocal about her desire to give them the best life possible.

READ: Zari claps back at critics claiming she married Shakib Lutaaya due to pressure

Below are some of the reactions :

swankyjerry Happy birthday 🎉🎁🎂 wishing you long life and prosperity in good healt

franciskakande1 Zaria’a Cubs growing so fast

aishakeji Happy birthday to the coolest kid of mama tee, Ivan the Don junior ♥️ may Almighty God bless and perfect all that concerns you. Long life, sound health and prosperity we love you @lilq_is_bae

sharon_kayise Our "youngest" is all grown and the youngest-youngest will soon be this big too.😭 Happy birthday from one of your most favorite Aunties darling bo0

di.ana8410 Jeeeesus Christ Thankyou @zarithebosslady for being his mother am in tears😢😢 Ivan Ssemwanga see your sons from up their all grown up

Zari is the mother of five children, three who she had with her late ex-husband Ivan Ssemwaga and two with Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz.

Ivan Semwanga passed away in 2017 due to a heart attack and is said to have left Zari a good portion of his wealth.

Zari Hassan's children
Zari Hassan's children Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diamond's daughter, Tiffah breaks into tears at the airport

At the moment Zari co-parents her two children with Diamond Platnumz although she is married to her Ugandan husband Shakib Lutaaya.

Zari and Shakib tied the knot in a private Nikah ceremony in Pretoria, South Africa on April 16 after 10 months of dating.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
