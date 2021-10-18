Zari Hassan clears the air after her 'wedding' photos went viral on social media

Ms Hassan explained that the photos in question are from an upcoming gospel video and not an actual wedding.

“There are a couple of pictures circulating on social media, please ignore those. Those are from an upcoming gospel music video with a prominent man of God, so just ignore everything you are reading on the internet” said Zari Hassan.

Zari’s statement comes at a time, a number of gossip pages in Tanzania were circulating the photos with claims that she had wedded a man yet to be identified.

Zari Hassan's photos that raised eyebrows Pulse Live Kenya

Love Life

In August 2021, Zari said that she is single but not ready to mingle. A curious fan reached out the South Africa based Ugandan businesswoman, inquiring if she is still in a relationship with Dark Stallion.

“Mama Tee Sorry to ask but for Now are single or Taken @ZaritheBosslady” posed a fan.

In a quicker rejoinder, Ms Hassan replied stating that she is single and not ready to mingle.

“@IamofficalAlanWar Single and Not searching” said Zari.

However, it not yet clear if Zari meant what she said or just wanted to discourage the fan from scrutinizing her love life.

Zari Hassan and Norma Mngoma Pulse Live Kenya

Zari made the reply at a time she had put up photos while on Vacation with a caption that reads; “Work smart not hard, live your best, worry less and believe you still deserve better in everything ❤”.

Breakup Reports

In the recent past, the Mother of five has been insinuating that she is no longer dating Dark Stallion, the man she introduced to the world on February 14, 2021.

On July 5th, Zari Hassan raised eyebrows among her 9.4 million followers’ after putting up a cryptic message, that was quickly linked to her relationship.

A cross check done by Pulse Live also indicated that Ms Hassan had deleted all the photos she ever took with Dark Stallion, something that has left many of fans worried.