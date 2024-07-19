NMG appoints interim CEO as Stephen Gitagama retires after 6 years

The Board of Directors of Nation Media Group has announced significant changes in the company's senior management team.

Stephen Gitagama will retire from his role as Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and as an Executive Director, effective 1 August 2024.

Gitagama joined Nation Media Group (NMG) in September 2007 as Group Finance Director.

He was promoted to Group CEO in June 2018, and since March 2008, he has served as an Executive Member of the Board of Directors.

During his tenure, Gitagama also held the positions of Director of the Group's Subsidiary Companies and was a member of both the Strategy and Investments Committee and the Nominations and Governance Committee.

In his leadership role, Gitagama successfully guided NMG through a critical period marked by the disruption of traditional media by digital technologies.

His efforts led to the development and implementation of the Group's digital transformation strategy, known as the Digital North Star, aiming for digital revenues of USD 55 million by 2027.

The Board acknowledged Gitagama's pivotal role in the company's organisational transformation, which included the integration of news operations and a heightened focus on talent development.

"We extend our deepest appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Gitagama for his dedication and contribution to NMG over the years, and wish him the very best in his future endeavours," read the statement from the board.

Appointment of Richard Tobiko as Interim CEO

Following Gitagama's retirement, Richard Tobiko has been appointed as the Interim Group CEO, effective 1 August 2024.

Tobiko currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer at NMG, a position he has held since rejoining the company in October 2018.

Tobiko boasts of a wealth of experience from various local and global organisations in the manufacturing and service sectors.

His previous roles include Financial Management Consultant at the African Development Bank (AfDB), Centre Leader for Sub-Sahara Africa Shared Services Hub at General Electric (GE), Director of Finance & Administration at Al Jazeera Media Network, and General Manager of Finance and Strategy at KETRACO.

Tobiko holds an MBA from Warwick Business School, University of Warwick (UK), and a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting Option) degree from the University of Nairobi.

He is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA - K) and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).