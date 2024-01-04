Zuchu kicks off 2024 with a glow up, splurges Sh700K on new hair

The Bongo Flava sensation, known for her trendsetting style and exquisite fashion choices, has once again set a new standard in the world of glamour.

Zuchu, who has become a fashion icon in her own right, spared no expense in transforming her wardrobe as she ushered in 2024 with a bang.

Over time, Zuchu has made headlines for splurging on various lavish items, ranging from handbags to grillz, prompting some fans to perceive it as the maintenance of a flashy lifestyle.

Zuchu defends her flashy lifestyle

In a previous interview, the 'Sukari' singer offered insights into the motivations behind her extravagant choices, shedding light on how they align with her music career and overall brand image.

Zuchu emphasised that projecting a flashy image is a strategic move crucial to building her brand and attracting potential collaborations in the competitive music industry.

According to Zuchu, living in an impressive home and driving a luxurious car are integral components that significantly contribute to her appeal in the industry, ultimately influencing the opportunities that come her way.

She sees these elements not as mere displays of wealth but as strategic investments in her music career.

Contrary to the perception that her extravagant lifestyle is a mere showoff, Zuchu clarified that buying expensive items, such as a luxurious car, is an investment in her music career.

“There is music career and other careers. If you are a musician, you need to live flashy, from the house you stay in and the car you drive. That has contributed so much to building my brand and how much I will make from those who want to work with me,” Zuchu said.

She believes that fans evaluate her success based on her possessions and living standards, influencing her marketability within the music industry.

