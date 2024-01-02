Is she the new Rosie in town? Netizens disapprove Zuchu's motherly gesture towards Tiffah

In the undated footage, Tiffah appears tearful during a family boat ride, prompting Zuchu, her step-mum to step in and offer her comforting words.

Their interaction has sparked varied reactions from netizens, with a section of the fans warning that she's trying too hard, while the rest congratulated her for loving Diamond's children.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Zuchu's tender gesture towards Tiffah Dangote

As the boat cruised, the video shows seven-year-old Princess Tiffah in a moment of distress, shedding tears due to fear.

The 'Honey' hitmaker noticed the child's unease and approached her with a caring demeanor.

In the video, Zuchu gently inquires about Tiffah's feelings, creating a connection that her fans say is not common, especially considering the type of relationship she has with Diamond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zuchu took the time to reassure Tiffah, comparing the experience to a safe yacht ride, and emphasising that there is no need to be scared.

Pulse Live Kenya

Her calming words aim to ease Tiffah's anxiety, emphasising the joy and safety of the boat excursion.

"Twende mum. You know it's fun it's just like a yacht... she's scared. It's just like yacht the one that you went with bibi it's not dangerous," Zuchu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zuchu's compassion in action

Zuchu's compassionate nature shone through as she continued to engage with Tiffah, encouraging her to relax, offering food, and suggesting a nap to make the experience more enjoyable.

Pulse Live Kenya

The artist's genuine concern for the child's well-being was evident as she wiped away her tears and guided her back to her father, Diamond Platinumz.

"You are not going to drown. Are you going to try and take a nap? what do you want to eat? Don't cry. You don't want to eat anything? Just try and take a nap," Zuchu continued comforting Tiffah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reactions and netizen responses after Zuchu's compassion toward Tiffany

The viral video prompted a range of reactions from social media users. Many have praised Zuchu for her empathy and comforting gestures, highlighting the positive impact of her actions on Princess Tiffah.

Diamond Platnumz and her daughter Princess Tiffah Pulse Live Kenya

Some viewers have commended the artist for stepping into a nurturing role, even though Tiffah is Zari's child.

ADVERTISEMENT

wanjirumeg3 Ferry not boat. Zuchu you over working

user5491262261434 zuchu stop forcing issues....mtoi naturally hakupendi

neilagreen baby Zuchu I love you from the bottom of my heart you're young beautiful but please I feel you're too much of nany acting not mother please check yourself.