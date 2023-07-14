Zuchu recalls horrific encounter with Instagram hackers

She described the incident as a distressing ordeal that caused her stress for nearly an entire day.

Zuchu explained that she discovered something was amiss when she woke up and noticed that she had unintentionally unfollowed the official Wasafi account and even her own mom, Khadija Kopa's account.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

As someone who enjoys exploring various features on Instagram, she had innocently logged into the app to use it, only to be confronted with a series of strange messages in her direct messages (DMs).

Zuchu further explained that she noticed some of her photos being deleted during the hacking incident, and she faced the inconvenience of constantly having to input her password to access her own account.

In her effort to resolve the issue, she sought assistance from a colleague who often keeps track of their passwords.

However, she was advised not to engage with her Instagram account until the situation was resolved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

After several hours of uncertainty and anxiety, the problem was eventually resolved, and Zuchu received confirmation that everything was back to normal.

This assurance came at a time when she was preparing to sleep, providing her with a sense of relief and allowing her to put the incident behind her.

Kenyan celebrities whose social media platforms have been hacked

ADVERTISEMENT

It comes as no surprise that Zuchu is not the first celebrity to report a hacking incident involving her social media account, only to have it retrieved later.

In April, Kenyan artist Trio Mio made a similar announcement, revealing that his Instagram account had been compromised by hackers.

He took the opportunity to caution his fans against sending any money or favors in response to messages received from his account, as they were not genuine.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

After enduring several hours of frustration, Trio Mio eventually managed to regain control of his account.

Other Kenyan celebrities who have faced similar hacking incidents include Shorn Arwa and Lang'ata MP Jalang'o.