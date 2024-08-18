The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ni kama kifo - Zuchu on marriage as Diamond gets entangled in Zari, Shakib drama

Lynet Okumu

Zuchu's comments come months after a public incident where she openly asked Diamond about his intentions with her.

Tanzanian singer Zuchu
Tanzanian singer Zuchu
  • Zuchu shares her thoughts on marriage and her relationship with Diamond Platnumz.
  • She is not pressuring Diamond to marry her, leaving her future in God's hands.
  • Her relationship with Diamond has been under scrutiny, particularly due to conflicts with his ex-girlfriend, Zari Hassan, and her husband, Shakib.

Tanzanian singer Zuchu has shared her thoughts on marriage and her relationship with Diamond Platnumz.

In an undated video circulating on social media, Zuchu revealed that she is not pressuring Diamond to marry her.

Instead, she is leaving her future in God's hands, asking for the right marriage when the time is right.

Tanzanian singer Zuchu
Tanzanian singer Zuchu

Zuchu’s comments have surprised many, especially after her previous public plea to Diamond about their future together.

Zuchu shared her thoughts on the matter, stating that she cannot force her partner to marry her. Instead, she has turned to prayer, asking God to guide her to the right marriage.

"Why are people expecting marriage from me?" Zuchu questioned. "Personally, I am only asking God for marriage, not from any human being. I am not even asking for it from my partner. It is possible that you may be talking to your partner about it, but all you are doing is adding pressure because only God knows. And it is possible that this may be the foolishness of human beings because my man or his woman may be far away," she said.

Tanzanian singer Zuchu
Tanzanian singer Zuchu

Zuchu's remarks have sparked conversations among fans, especially since she compared marriage to death, noting that it is something unpredictable and known only to God.

"Ndoa ni kama kifo. Inakukuta kipindi hijui, hukitarajii, na ni risk ambayo ni mungu pekee anajua itatokea lini, wapi na saa ngapi," she added.

Zuchu's comments come months after a public incident where she openly asked Diamond about his intentions.

At the Pangani Kunono event held on April 16, Zuchu surprised both Diamond and the audience by altering the lyrics of their collaborative song, 'Watasubiri.'

During the performance, Diamond playfully inserted new lyrics, asking Zuchu if she would bear him a child: "Ati unanipenda mi, mmh, unanitaka pia, mmh, unaniamini, na utanizalia?" In response, Zuchu cleverly changed her lines to ask Diamond when he would marry her: "Unanipenda mimi, unanitaka piaaaa... Unaioa lini? ama unanitumia?"

Zuchu's relationship with Diamond has been under scrutiny, especially as Diamond finds himself in the middle of a conflict between his ex-girlfriend, Zari Hassan, and her husband, Shakib.

The tension began when Shakib expressed his dissatisfaction after Diamond visited Zari's home in South Africa to celebrate their daughter's birthday. Shakib felt disrespected by Zari's actions, leading to friction between the couple.

This was not the first time the couple had a fight about Diamond. In February, Zuchu briefly broke up with Diamond after he was seen holding hands with Zari to promote a song.

Lynet Okumu
