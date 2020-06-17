Comedian cum The Real Househelps of Kawangware actor Steven Oduor Dede alias DJ Shiti has become the latest celebrity in Kenya to clock one million followers on Instagram.

On Tuesday (Night) an excited DJ Shiti, put up a post thanking his fans for always showing him love and keeping up with his page hence the huge social media following.

“Wooooow....what a wonderful Day in my Career😊...A million followers feels great already....Thank you for holding me up...I can't type too much cause am shaking!....God bless you.. HAAA SHAKAAA... I CAN'T BELIEVE IT YOU GARRA KILL ME OR WHAT? COULDN'T GERRIT🤣✌✌” shared DJ Shiti.

DJ Shiti clocks 1 million followers on Instagram

Congratulations

Shiti’s new milestone, attracted lots of congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities and his Insta-family.

sleepydavid “Proud of you Young KING”

mulamwah “Congrats bro ‼️‼️”

clemmo254 ‘Congrats mpambanaji💪”

suzannaowiyo “Congratulations are in order 👏👏🔥🔥🔥”

daddiemarto “👏👏👏👏👏👏 watatambua!!!”

chriskirwa “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💪”

jalangoo “G R E A T N E S S 🔥 🔥 🔥”

shikumilcah “Shakaaaaaa🔥🔥🔥😆😆😆😆”

mwendemacharia “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💃💃💃💃 kongole”

davidbabu “👏👏👏👏👏kubwa zaidi🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥one love”

davidwonderke “🔥🔥🔥 blessings bro”

alexmathenge_ “Congrats brother”

jaystar_kenya “Congratulations buda👏🔥”

samidoh_muchoki “Heko Kaka”

mwende.comedian “Congratations👊🔥🔥”

murungabill ”😂😂😂😂you can't believe it... I've said that in your accent and weuuuw🤸🤸🤸🤸my ribs😂😂😂”

In 2014, DJ Shiti joined The Real Househelps of Kawangware but only to appear strictly for five episodes. However, public demand led to his full-time character in the show.