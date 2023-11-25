The sports category has moved to a new website.

Elsa Majimbo offers Sh153K to Kenyan critics with video of her alleged remarks

Charles Ouma

After finding success in South Africa and relocating to the US, Elsa Majimbo is setting the record straight and has a prize to offer for anyone who can prove otherwise

Elsa Majimbo
Elsa Majimbo

Comedian and social media personality Elsa Majimbo has offered a prize of 1000 USD, the equivalent of Sh153K for anyone who is up to the challenge.

To earn the prize of USD1,000 (the equivalent of almost Sh153K), one has to do some research on her relationship with her motherland, Kenya.

Taking to social media, Majimbo disclosed that anyone who can produce a video of the social media personality professing her hate for Kenya is assured of the money.

“I will pay $1000 to anyone who can produce a video of me saying the words ‘I hate Kenya’, “ Majimbo stated on her X page.

She denied claims that she hates Kenya without clarifying if she has plans to return to the country in the future.

"Everyone says I do when I don’t and have never said those words, and I never will,” she explained.

Elsa Majimbo
Elsa Majimbo Pulse Live Kenya

Her relationship with Kenya was the subject of an interview with Dubai-based vlogger Anash Bukhash on May 25 when she vowed never to return to Kenya.

"I found happiness outside (of Kenya). I don't know where I am going, and yesterday my sister suggested travelling back to Nairobi to which I declined.

"It is the worst option possible. I will return to South Africa, where I know I have a home. South Africans supported and defended me from Kenyan bullies. Kenya is not that place (to call home). It is tough, but life is tough," Majimbo explained.

READ: Elsa Majimbo flaunts expensive gifts she received from Beyoncé

The content creator who dropped out of college to pursue a career in comedy posted a video on her social media pages on November 17, 2023, claiming that she was discriminated against for her dark skin.She added that she relocated to South Africa at a tender age of 19 years after seeing no prospects of progressing in Kenya.

“I faced a lot of it when I grew up… there were a lot of comments on ‘oh, you are so dark.’ There was so much of that, and when that started happening when I was growing up, I was like, I will never progress in this country with this kind of mentality,” Majimbo explained in the video.

Warm reception and rubbing shoulders with celebrities

A warm reception online saw her grow more confident in her skin as her career also took off steadily, bringing new opportunities and seeing her relocate to the US.

“In the US, everyone is like, ‘Oh my God, look at your skin, it is so stunning, it looks like pearl, it’s shining.’ So why wouldn’t I not be paid in dollars?” She added in the video.

Elsa Majimbo
Elsa Majimbo Elsa Majimbo Pulse Live Kenya

In the US, Majimbo has been rubbing shoulders with the who is who in the entertainment industry and recently received several gifts from celebrity singer Beyonce.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
