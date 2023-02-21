Flaqo surprises girlfriend Keranta with vacation trip abroad, gifts

Flaqo is taking every second that he spends with his girlfriend seriously and the pair recorded a video showing Keranta being presented with three gifts that were nicely wrapped by the boyfriend.

To Keranta's amazement, she loved everything that her boyfriend had gifted and the smile on her face said it all.

A tiny beautiful cup, cologne, and a cake were all hers after opening the nicely wrapped gifts that Flaqo gave her.

Keranta was still thanking his bae for the nice surprise when Flaqo hinted that he was not yet done. It was obvious from Flaqo's look that there was something important that he needed to tell his girlfriend.

"You've always wanted to visit Dubai. Guess what? So I have already booked a flight to Dubai on March 3, 2023.

"Personally, I have not been to Dubai, so why not? Come here and hug me. We are starting with Dubai and then South Africa," stated Flaqo.

Keranta couldn't hide her joy upon learning that she would be jetting out of the country early next month to her dream destination.

She simply told Flaqo that he was doing too much as she tried to hold back her tears of joy although she could resist what she was feeling deep within herself.

Keranta walked towards her boyfriend and hugged him tightly as she cried. She still couldn't believe that she was going to Dubai and she asked Flaqo again in disbelief if they were going to Dubai.

"It's all ready. I have been hearing what you want in our conversations. I know you didn't expect me to remember that particular part [Dubai]," clarified Flaqo.

Flaqo added that the trip to Dubai is the main Valentine's gift that Keranta will get despite having given her 50,000 shillings earlier on.