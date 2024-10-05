The sports category has moved to a new website.

Radio legend Fareed Khimani celebrates milestone in his career with a new job

Charles Ouma

Former Capital FM radio presenter Fareed Khimani celebrates another milestone in his career with a new job

Legendary media personality and former Capital FM radio presenter Fareed Khimani has landed a new role.

Bordernation, a digital production, marketing, branding, and strategic advisory company has tapped into his expertise, appointing him to Creative Director – Africa.

With his dynamic approach to media, creativity, story-telling prowess and ability to engage the audience his appointment heralds a new beginning in his illustrious career.

The role places Khimani who has worked with some of the most recognised brands across Africa and globally in charge of shaping Bordernation’s creative direction.

READ: Radio legend Fareed Khimani wraps it up at Capital FM in emotional parting shot

He is tasked with overseeing content strategies, developing media experiences that align with the evolution in the media space.

He will also ensure that the company’s media output remains cutting-edge and dynamic, contributing to its reputation as a global leader in multi-platform storytelling

While accepting the appointment, Khimani noted that he is eager to contribute to the company’s success.

"Bordernation has firmly established itself as a leader in creative media, and I’m eager to contribute to its future success by delivering innovative content that resonates with African audiences," Khimani remarked.

The accomplished radio presenter resigned from Capital FM in December 2023, marking the end of his stint at the media house that spanned several years dating back to mid-2000’s with a break before returning to the station in 2019.

"It was what I always wanted to do. And I did it. It was incredible from start to finish. When I was asked to come back in 2019, I didn't even hesitate. I have loved every minute of it. But like all good things, even this one had to come to an end.

“As I tendered my resignation, I wrestled with the decision for weeks. It wasn't easy, but it felt right. Thank you @swimbohouse for my first shot and to @chriskirubi for inviting me back. To you the listeners and this incredible group of talented folks I worked with throughout my journey.” Khimani wrote on his resignation.

“A special shoutout to @soni.side.up for being such a fun and authentic co-host. It was extremely short but had such a profound impact on my career. The seat and the mic are now open...." He added.

The media personality beat several challenges to rise to the top of the chain and cement his place among the greats in the media.

READ: Jimmi Gathu, Fred Obachi & 10 other radio presenters who are still on air 20 years later

In April this year, Khimani shared the difficulties he experienced as well as the lessons he picked up from being raised by an absentee father.

He also shared his battle with drinking and drug addiction that saw him seek treatment in South Africa as the same affected all aspects of his life.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
