Former EMB signee cum Bahati's manager Weezdom is mourning the sudden demise of his mother (not biological) who passed away on Sunday.

A heartbroken Weezdom broke the sad news via a short video on his social media pages, narrating how Faith Peterz (the deceased) played a huge mother-figure role in his life.

Weezdom

Rest in Peace Faith

“I must say that the gift of lie is the most important thing in the world, Nimeptata tu Habari saa hizi. I have just lost someone who was very important in my life and someone who I wished would stay just to see my success but I have lost her today. A close friend who became family with time and at my hardest moment she held my hand as a mother figure. Rest in Peace, Faiz Peterz.

Friend who Became Family🙏🙏🙏 I Can't Believe it!! RiP Mamaaa💔💔💔 You'll Live in My Heart Forever🙏” reads Weezdom’s message.

The late Faith was always by Weezdom’s side, as per a number of photos he (Weezdom) shared while receiving the Groove Award, a few years ago.

Weezdom with Faith and his team at a past Groove Awards Gala

Fans and other celebrities joined the conversation, sending in their condolences messages.

In September last year, Weezdom also lost his stepmother who succumbed to cervical cancer.

“1 Year Ago my Step Mom was diagnosed with Cervical Cancer already at Stage 3.Since then, she's been in a lot of pain and Hospitalized at Texas Cancer Centre Until Jana When She Left Us, Rest In Peace MOM I love You” shared Weezdom.

Weezdom and Bahati

Condolences messages

Bahati’s wife Diana Marua wrote “Pole Sana Weez! It will be well. May She Rest In Power ❤️🙏

Singer Guardian Angel “Pole sana kaka”

vivianne_ke “🙏🙏🙏🙏 Take heart. Our prayers go to your family”

nanaowiti “Woiye! Saddened. She had such a kind beautiful soul Woiye!!! RIP Faith. Pole Weez. I know how much you guys cared for each other. 💔💔💔💔”

ladybee_254 “May the Lord comfort you family🙏 Poleni sana”

winnie_shareefa “My deepest condolences Weez🙏🏾 Rest well Mama🙏🏾🙏🏾:

mylee_staicey “May She Rest In Peace🙏🏽”

feimutio “Rest easy beautiful🤗❤️❤️”

jamilambugua “My deepest condolences son..... receive the peace of God that surpasses all understanding. May she Rest In Peace”

joabmwaura “Pole Sana..Mungu awape Faraja”

goodluckgozbert “Pole Sana Kaka”

nyokabi.pauline “Take heart. I pray that you find strength during this difficult time”

dolphinthedj “My sincere condolences”

morny.55 “Sorry, Wiz😢😢 may her soul rest in peace”

marynannemwangi “Condolences to u and ur family🙏🙌”

romeh_c “Take heart...sorry for the loss”

blac.kice254 “Take heart man kukakitu itakua Fity.... Blessing kibao zunakam through”

arlene_jebet “My most sincere condolences bro may God Comfort you and heal your soul 🙏🏽.”

dedansheddyh “😥😥pole Sanaa broo...it hurts Soo much to have such a big heartbreak wallai....wish you well bro.....we stand with you these hard times”

wanaslilian “My condolences to u and the entire family. Ni mipango ya mungu na hainanga makosa. Mungu ailaze roho yake mahali pema peponi”