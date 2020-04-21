Singer Kevin Bahati has said that his ex-EMB signed artiste Weezdom’s decision to quit Gospel music is one of the things that really shocked him.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Bahati said that despite his protégé’s choice, he understands that men have to make decisions as he wished him God’s guidance in whatever he plans to do next.

The father of four reminded Weezdom that failing is not an option, something he mentioned to be their working motto.

Weezdom quitting Gospel music shocked me – Bahati

“Yo My G @WEEZDOM254 Quitting Gospel Music and Choosing to be Off the Music is One of the things that Shocked me Bro! But I Understand Men make Decisions and as You take on your New Endeavors May God Lead & Guide you. Remember Our #Motto FAILING AIN'T AN OPTION 💪💪💪 #Blessings 🙏 #EndofEMBRecordLabel,” said Bahati.

Weezdom quits Gospel

Last week, EMB signee Weezdom announced that he had ditched the gospel music industry over what he termed as too much hatred in the gospel world.

He however, said that this did not mean he was going to be a secular artiste, something he said will never happen.

Weezdom quitting Gospel music shocked me – Bahati

“Been getting so many DM’s watu wakiuliza why I have edited my Bio… Soon I will be explaining why but for now, chenye najua tu ni Kwamba I’m no longer doing gospel music. Nimechoka na vita na chuki za gospel industry ya Kenya. God will give me another occupation, mahali nitakuwa na peace #Teamweezdom I love you,” shared Weezdom.

Bahati shuts down EMB Records

On Sunday, EMB boss Kevin Bahati also announced that he was shutting down Eastland's Most Beloved (EMB) Record Label, citing lack of support and hatred in the gospel industry, as the main reason for his actions.

Bahati shuts down EMB Record Label (Video)

Mtoto wa Mama pointed out that the people he helped create a name for themselves in the gospel industry had now turned to be his biggest enemies.

“Today I made one of the toughest decisions and that is I’m closing down EMB record Label and by closing EMB Record Label it means I’m officially terminating all the contracts the artiste and that is Weezdom , Denno and another new artiste I was to support in 2020,” said Bahati.