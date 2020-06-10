Former EMB signee Weezdom has been handed a new job by his former Boss Kevin Bahati months after ditching the gospel music industry.

In an update seen by Pulse Live, Weezdom has been appointed as Bahati’s Music and content manager.

A happy Weezdom shared the description of his new job via his social media pages that were dormant since his EMB exit.

Weezdom and Bahati

“HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE TO YOU MY NEW JOB... OFFICIAL @BAHATIKENYA MUSIC MANAGER!!! TIME TO MAKE MORE MONEY 💵” shared Weezdom.

Bahati also welcomed Weezdom to his empire with both hands saying; “CONGRATULATIONS @WEEZDOM254 🤝 IN YOUR NEW JOB AS BAHATI KENYA MUSIC & CONTENT MANAGER! LET'S MAKE MORE MONEY NOW!!! 🎀”

Congratulatory messages

diana_marua “..... I'm here to Cheer you guys on!!! @bahatikenya Good job! @weezdom254 Well Done.... tunataka team building kwanza 😂😂😂😂😂”

Weezdom and Bahati

joewmuchiri “Kumbe una peana kazi Na Ume ni sahau. Wau”

mylee_staicey “CONGRATULATIONS MY LOVE🎉🎊🎉I have && will always believe in you babeeee❤️❤️❤️You already know i gaaaat you mpenziiiiiiii😌Keep Soaring high babyyyyy😘😘😘😘 @weezdom254 Love you❤️”

kioko_max “May God bless you and your family each and everyday... Wishing you all the best bro🔥”

paulahmumia “Wow I'm happy for you Weez congratulations🔥🔥🔥💯 May God lead”

Weezdom and Bahati

Quitting Music

In April, Weezdom ditched the gospel music industry over what he termed as too much hatred in the gospel world.

“Been getting so many DM’s watu wakiuliza why I have edited my Bio… Soon I will be explaining why but for now, chenye najua tu ni Kwamba I’m no longer doing gospel music. Nimechoka na vita na chuki za gospel industry ya Kenya. God will give me another occupation, mahali nitakuwa na peace #Teamweezdom I love you” shared Weezdom.

Bahati shuts down EMB Record Label (Video)

Shutting down EMB Records

On April 18, 2020 Bahati reached on a decision to shut down Eastland's Most Beloved (EMB) Record Label, citing lack of support and hatred in the gospel industry as the main reason for his actions

“Today I made one of the toughest decisions and that is I’m closing down EMB record Label and by closing EMB Record Label it means I’m officially terminating all the contracts the artiste and that is Weezdom , Denno and another new artiste I was to support in 2020,” said Bahati.

