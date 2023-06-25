The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Reprieve for Stivo Simple Boy as businessman Gor Semelango intervenes

Charles Ouma

Businessman Gor Semelango came to Stivo Simple Boy’s rescue amid reports that the singer is broke & stressed.

Stivo Simple Boy with businessman Gor Semelango
Stivo Simple Boy with businessman Gor Semelango

Flamboyant city businessman Gor Semelango has stepped in to assist musician Stivo Simple Boy whose plight was brought to light by his wife, Grace Atieno.

Recommended articles

Grace revealed that the singer is trapped in poverty with his family skipping meals and placed the blame squarely on his management, Men in Business.

A few hours later, the singer met the wealthy city businessman who intervened in the matter.

Gor put up a video on his Insta stories detailing part of what transpired during their meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, the singer could be heard expressing his gratitude and admiration for the businessman and encouraging others to emulate him and support talented artistes.

"Pia nashukuru CEO Gor Semelango kwa kunipatia kitu kidogo ya kula, na Mola akubari, tuendelee ivo ivo kusupport wasanii wa Kenya au sio? Ndio maanake," Stivo said thankfully.

"Nakupenda CEO Semelango, mwaah! Stivo wrote.

Stivo Simple Boy with businessman Gor Semelango
Stivo Simple Boy with businessman Gor Semelango Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Stivo Simple Boy is stressed & broke with his family skipping meals - wife claims

ADVERTISEMENT

News about his economic situation was brought to light by the singer’s wife who appealed for help, noting that despite making music and rising to celebrity status, the singer is broke to a point that his family sometimes goes without meals.

"Manager wake anampatia stress, yeye anajikondea tu, wakati tulikuwa nae alikuwa ameungaunga tu sasa hivi ni stress ya manager wake, pesa zake na hizo account zake. “Si yeye ndio anatumia, si yeye ndo anazimanage yani kila kitu manager wake ndio anamanage (His manager is stressing him. He has grown thinner as compared to before as a result of his manager’s stress. He is not the one managing his accounts. Everything is managed by his manager),” Grace explained in an interview with content creators.

"Saa zingine zipo chakula lakini kuna time twakosa saa zingine twapata. Lakini mahali ako sioni kama atasaidika (Sometimes we have food and at other times we do not. I don’t see him getting help where he is currently)" she said when asked to clarify how they have been managing in the midst of the financial challenges.

According to her, the rapper is not only flat broke, but also unable to meet his basic needs, only that the rapper is too gentle and timid to confront his management for things to change.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Otile Brown hints at new relationship and child 1 year after break up

Otile Brown hints at new relationship and child 1 year after break up

I paid for our 1st date & he gave 5 malnourished goats as dowry - Kathy Kiuna

I paid for our 1st date & he gave 5 malnourished goats as dowry - Kathy Kiuna

Janet Otieno celebrates 26th wedding anniversary with brand new Range Rover [PHOTOS]

Janet Otieno celebrates 26th wedding anniversary with brand new Range Rover [PHOTOS]

Reprieve for Stivo Simple Boy as businessman Gor Semelango intervenes

Reprieve for Stivo Simple Boy as businessman Gor Semelango intervenes

Azziad walks out of Radio Maisha interview, Bahati announces wedding date & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Azziad walks out of Radio Maisha interview, Bahati announces wedding date & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Nyota Ndogo shares lessons learnt after meeting husband's ex-wife

Nyota Ndogo shares lessons learnt after meeting husband's ex-wife

Stivo Simple Boy is stressed & broke with his family skipping meals - wife claims

Stivo Simple Boy is stressed & broke with his family skipping meals - wife claims

Eric Omondi explains why he will refund Moses Kuria his money

Eric Omondi explains why he will refund Moses Kuria his money

Michele Ntalami's exquisite photoshoot and birthday message to self [Photos]

Michele Ntalami's exquisite photoshoot and birthday message to self [Photos]

Pulse Sports

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Singer Akothee

Emotional Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

Abel Mutua & daughter Mumbua, Kennedy Rapudo & his daughter, Robert Burale & daughter

11 Kenyan celebrities with unbreakable father-daughter bonds

A collage of Size 8, Nick Mutuma and Murugi Munyi

14 celebs who attended the most expensive schools in Kenya

Ian Mbugua and Vannessa Okeyo

Meet Ian Mbugua's talented 'daughter' Vanessa Okeyo