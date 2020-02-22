Socialite Huddah Monroe took to Instagram to disclose that she could never keep a broke man’s baby.

In an insta story, the Huddah Cosmetics CEO stated that she couldn't keep a broke man's baby because that would be bringing an idiot into this world knowingly. She wondered why ladies got pregnant for such men .

“Deez niggaz can only afford weed and d*** and y’all having babies for dem? Id abort that child with my pinkie! No cap! F*** ya opinion!i’m not about to bring an idiot into this world knowingly! God Forbid!" read Huddah's insta story.

Here is why Huddah can’t keep a broke man’s child

In another Insta story, Ms Monroe disclosed that she didn't broke friends or people being broke but she hated it when such people act rich.

"I don’t mind people being broke. I’ve been there and I don’t mind having broke friends. I hate when broke people act rich. Nigga act your wage" said Huddah.

Juma and Huddah in Zanzibar

This comes a few weeks after the entrepreneur and Tanzanian RnB singer Juma Jux caused an uproar on social media after they were spotted holidaying together in Zanzibar, amid reports of Juma’s breakup with her Mzungu girlfriend Nayika.

Here is why Huddah can’t keep a broke man’s child

For the better part of that week, short videos of Ms Monroe and Jux having a good in Zanzibar raised eyebrows among their fans, with a section alleging that the two are dating, while others argued that they are just friends.

In a Q&A with fans, Nayika surprised fans after she revealed that she and the sugua hit maker Jux were no longer an item.