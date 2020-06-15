Gospel singer Kevin Bahati has said that he did not mean to offended ex-WCB singer Harmonize, with his lecture on disrespecting his former boss Diamond Platnumz.

According to Bahati who was unfollowed on social media by Harmonize after the post, he was only advising a brother he thought was doing wrong, and he wanted him to make peace with the person that discovered his talent.

“Mimi sijaongea na Diamond kutoka sijui lini. Nilikuwa tu namshauri kama ndugu. The way wewe unaweza pata kitu uone hiki kitu Bahati anapotea unishauri. Nilitaka tu amake peace na atoke na Amani fulani sababu ukitoka na Amani unapata Baraka pia. Sikutarajia atakwazika,” said Bahati.

Harmonize and Bahati at a past event.

Speaking to SnS, the EMB records boss said he was not sent by anyone and that he had not talked to Diamond or anyone from WCB in a longtime, contrary to what reports said in Tanzania.

“Sijatumwa na mtu yeyote kwanza sijaonge na mtu yeyote wa WCB sijui siku ngapi zimepita. Na sijui nani anaweza nilipa mimi anitume. Nina pesa zangu,” he said.

Bahati pointed out that the last time they conversed (Bahati and Harmonize) was when he was last in Nairobi and he needed something that only the gospel singer could help him get.

“Mara ya mwisho nikizungumza na Harmonize alikuwa Nairobi miezi kadhaa imepita alikuwa anahitaji usaidizi na ni mimi tu ambaye ningemsaidia. Ilikuwa saa tisa usiku akanipigia nikatoka nikaenda hadi studio nikachukua nikaenda hadi Hotelini alikokuwa,” said Bahati in the interview.

Singer Kevin Bahati

Bahati to Harmonize

In his long message to Harmonize, Bahati pleaded with him to make peace with his former Boss Diamond Platnumz.

In an open letter seen by Pulse Live, Mtoto wa Mama mentioned that Konde Boy should humble himself and apologize to Platnumz, stating that his mistakes can’t be compared to the kind heart that pushed Chibu to invest in him when he was a nobody in the industry.

