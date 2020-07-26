NTV presenter Miss Katiwa has announced that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Taking to social media, the NTV Jamdown host said that she has been in isolation and is she is doing well.

Miss Katiwa pointed out that at first she did not show any symptoms of the deadly disease, but later on they began showing.

She went on to thank the Nation Media Group management and Radio Africa where she works as a radio presenter at Homeboyz for the support they have accorded her.

The TV and Radio presenter called on her fans to stay safe and observe all the set regulations by the ministry of health, to have covid-19 contained.

“My beautiful people, I got tested for COVID 19 and MY results came, am POSITIVE for COVID 19,I have been in isolation and I am doing great, I didn't show signs at fst but later on they started appearing, my family is well informed about it and am sure am going to come out strong because I am a fighter, I thank both RADIO AFRICA(HBR) and NMG (NTV) for there support 🙏🙏. Guys stay safe,put on your masks and sanitize or rather wash your hands, don't forget to keep your distance also. #jamdownke and #mtaanihbr see you soon,” wrote Ms. Katiwa.

She now joins the list of media personalities who have gone public after testing positive for coronavirus. They include; Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange and Stephen Letoo, KBC’s Bonnie Musambi and Moina Spooner.

