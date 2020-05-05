K24 News anchor Betty Kyallo has disclosed that she is warming up to the idea of getting married again and having more children.

While responding to a question asked by one of her fans, the Weekend news anchor said that after her divorce with ex-husband Dennis Okari, marriage was a no for her but it’s something she has been thinking about and its okay for her.

Ms Kyallo pointed out that she knows the things that went wrong in her previous marriage and she knows what she needs to look for in a partner.

Betty Kyallo opens up on marriage and having more kids

“For a long time I didn’t want to get married after the divorce, but I think I know what went wrong and I know I can be better ad I know what I need to look for in somebody. So, I’m starting to warm up to the idea of marriage because for me it was a no. But for now I find myself thinking okay, inaweza,” said Betty.

In 2019, Ms Kyallo said that she would take it slow, if she was to get into another marriage after a twitter follower claimed that her parents were praying she finds a husband.

Having more kids

The mother of one said that she would definitely like to have more children because she wants her daughter Ivanna to have siblings.

“I definitely want more kids because if I don’t give Ivanna another brother or sister atakuwa like yeah mommy talk to my hand because my ears ain’t listening,” said Betty Kyallo.