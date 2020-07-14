WCB President Diamond Platnumz has made yet another history after a song he was featured in by Congo’s Innoss’B “Yope Remix” became the first song in East Africa to clock 100 million views.

Yope Remix, that was officially uploaded on Chibu Dangote’s YouTube channel on Sep 7, 2019, garnered over 100 million views in just 10 months setting a new record for Simba and Innoss’B.

The Yope Remix video was directed by Director Kenny under Zoom Extra, a company he co-owns with Diamond.

Innoss B ft Diamond Platnumz Yope Remix clocks 1 million views

New Record in East Africa

“Rekodi Mpya YouTube Tanzania / Africa Mashariki #YOPEREMIX Video Ya Kwanza Kufikisha Views 100 MILLION Kwenye Mtandao Wa YouTube.

Katika Kipindi Cha Miezi 10 Tangu Iachiwe September 7,2019.

Chini Ya Director Mahili Kabisa @director_kenny & @zoom_extra

Tunawashukuru Wadau Mbali Mbali Na Media Kwa Ujumla Kwa Support Yenu Ya Namna Moja Ama Nyingine Mpaka Kufanikisha Hili 🙏🏽🙏🏽..... NEXT HIT ON THE WAY 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💣💣💣🎊🎉🎉. Ilianza Kama Ndoto Na Hatimaye Imetimia. Kwa Mara Ya Kwanza Tanzania Kupata Music Video Yenye Zaidi Ya Views 100 MILLION

Asante Kwa Support Yenu Mashabiki Zetu. Thank You Our Beloved Fans Around The World. #Yoperemix @officialinnossb @diamondplatnumz 100,000,000 Views On YouTube” reads a post on WCB’s Instagram.

1 Billion views

On June 10th, 2020, the Jeje maker achieved another milestone, becoming the first artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to garner over 1 Billion views on his YouTube Channel since it was started in 2011.

Platnumz who enjoys over 3.8 million subscribers has so far uploaded a total of 658 videos on his Channel and by the time of publishing this article, his total YouTube views were at 1,038,645,923 views.

Apart from his music videos, the WCB President also has a tendency of posting behind the scene clips of his videos, his shows, both local and International.

Billboard Recognition

On June 1, 2020, Platnumz also got a rare recognition from Billboard on how to go global on YouTube.

Billboard- one of the biggest entertainment media brands in America featured Platnumz in one of their publications, telling Western artistes to emulate the Tanzanian singer if they want to go global on YouTube.