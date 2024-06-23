Joshua Makori's 13-year career at NTV & final message as he exits

- During his tenure, Makori anchored Swahili sports news segments and hosted the popular show 'Mikikimikiki
- His departure coincides with that of his former boss Elias Makori, who also bid farewell to NMG after 32 years
- Makori's rise to prominence involved starting at Pamoja FM in Kibera, then landing a role at QTV before joining NTV
Makori's tenure at NTV was marked by his anchoring of the Swahili sports news segments on NTV Jioni and NTV Adhuhuri
Renowned sports reporter Joshua Makori has bid adieu to Nation Media Group (NMG) after an illustrious 13-year stint at NTV.
Makori, known for his dynamic presence on screen and insightful sports coverage in Swahili, took to his official Facebook page on June 20 to express gratitude for the platform that nurtured his career.
"Asante Sana Nation Media Group - NTV Kwa kunipa Jukwaa la kutamba viwanjani Kwa miaka 13. Nakuibia Siri kwamba kutiana kwenye mboni kiukweli ni Mwenyezi Mungu ajuaye. Niite Mwanaspoti niridhike zaidi," Makori shared, reflecting on his journey and expressing humility in the face of his accomplishments.
Makori's tenure at NTV was marked by his anchoring of the Swahili sports news segments on NTV Jioni and NTV Adhuhuri, where his engaging delivery and deep insights endeared him to viewers across Kenya.
He also hosted the popular show 'Mikikimikiki,' a Friday staple that captivated sports enthusiasts and showcased his versatility as a broadcaster.
His departure coincides with that of his former boss Elias Makori, who also bid farewell to NMG after an impressive 32-year career.
Joshua Makori's rise at NMG
Makori's rise to prominence wasn't without its challenges; he recounted starting at Pamoja FM in Kibera before eventually landing a role at QTV, a journey that involved sacrifices and persistence.
"I started creating a path to work as a presenter. I used to work without pay at QTV during the day and at night resume my newspaper job," Makori recalled, underscoring his determination to carve a niche in sports broadcasting.
His dedication paid off when he joined NTV following the closure of QTV in June 2016.
Makori's storytelling prowess and deep understanding of sports dynamics made him a respected figure in Kenyan media circles.
While Makori did not disclose his next career move, his fans await his next move.