The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Joshua Makori's 13-year career at NTV & final message as he exits

Amos Robi

Makori's tenure at NTV was marked by his anchoring of the Swahili sports news segments on NTV Jioni and NTV Adhuhuri

Former NTV Sports anchor and reporter Joshua Makori
Former NTV Sports anchor and reporter Joshua Makori
  • During his tenure, Makori anchored Swahili sports news segments and hosted the popular show 'Mikikimikiki
  • His departure coincides with that of his former boss Elias Makori, who also bid farewell to NMG after 32 years
  • Makori's rise to prominence involved starting at Pamoja FM in Kibera, then landing a role at QTV before joining NTV

Recommended articles

Renowned sports reporter Joshua Makori has bid adieu to Nation Media Group (NMG) after an illustrious 13-year stint at NTV.

Makori, known for his dynamic presence on screen and insightful sports coverage in Swahili, took to his official Facebook page on June 20 to express gratitude for the platform that nurtured his career.

"Asante Sana Nation Media Group - NTV Kwa kunipa Jukwaa la kutamba viwanjani Kwa miaka 13. Nakuibia Siri kwamba kutiana kwenye mboni kiukweli ni Mwenyezi Mungu ajuaye. Niite Mwanaspoti niridhike zaidi," Makori shared, reflecting on his journey and expressing humility in the face of his accomplishments.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former NTV Sports anchor and reporter Joshua Makori
Former NTV Sports anchor and reporter Joshua Makori Former NTV Sports anchor and reporter Joshua Makori Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eunice Omollo: Ex-NTV reporter cries for help amid struggles with bipolar disorder

Makori's tenure at NTV was marked by his anchoring of the Swahili sports news segments on NTV Jioni and NTV Adhuhuri, where his engaging delivery and deep insights endeared him to viewers across Kenya.

He also hosted the popular show 'Mikikimikiki,' a Friday staple that captivated sports enthusiasts and showcased his versatility as a broadcaster.

His departure coincides with that of his former boss Elias Makori, who also bid farewell to NMG after an impressive 32-year career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Makori's rise to prominence wasn't without its challenges; he recounted starting at Pamoja FM in Kibera before eventually landing a role at QTV, a journey that involved sacrifices and persistence.

Former NTV Sports anchor and reporter Joshua Makori
Former NTV Sports anchor and reporter Joshua Makori Former NTV Sports anchor and reporter Joshua Makori Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mohamed Ali, Onsarigo & 11 other top investigative journalists who shook the nation

"I started creating a path to work as a presenter. I used to work without pay at QTV during the day and at night resume my newspaper job," Makori recalled, underscoring his determination to carve a niche in sports broadcasting.

ADVERTISEMENT

His dedication paid off when he joined NTV following the closure of QTV in June 2016.

Makori's storytelling prowess and deep understanding of sports dynamics made him a respected figure in Kenyan media circles.

Former NTV Sports anchor and reporter Joshua Makori
Former NTV Sports anchor and reporter Joshua Makori Former NTV Sports anchor and reporter Joshua Makori Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Everything we know about Victoria Rubadiri's replacement on Citizen TV

While Makori did not disclose his next career move, his fans await his next move.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Joshua Makori's 13-year career at NTV & final message as he exits

Joshua Makori's 13-year career at NTV & final message as he exits

Maji Maji beams with joy as his children make him proud in different occasions

Maji Maji beams with joy as his children make him proud in different occasions

What Captain Otoyo has been up to since TV and radio exit [Video]

What Captain Otoyo has been up to since TV and radio exit [Video]

Diana Marua's update on joining street protests amid threats to cancel her brand

Diana Marua's update on joining street protests amid threats to cancel her brand

Andrew Kibe to join Tuesday protests after apology, explains his silence & absence

Andrew Kibe to join Tuesday protests after apology, explains his silence & absence

Dennis Itumbi reveals reason influencer Crazy Nairobian was arrested

Dennis Itumbi reveals reason influencer Crazy Nairobian was arrested

Eric Omondi’s warning to Ruto & highlights of ‘Last Laugh’ show in honour of Fred Omondi

Eric Omondi’s warning to Ruto & highlights of ‘Last Laugh’ show in honour of Fred Omondi

Where is Eric Omondi? Family searches desperately after arrest

Where is Eric Omondi? Family searches desperately after arrest

Diana Marua's bold message after fans' threats to cancel her brand

Diana Marua's bold message after fans' threats to cancel her brand

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Michelle Ntalami (Instagram)

Michelle Ntalami: I've dated men & they were part of painful experiences God showed me

Abel Mutua

He left for more cabbages & disappeared - Abel Mutua’s 30-year wait for dad's return

Confessions, compliments & appreciation: How celebrities celebrated Father's Day

Confessions, compliments & appreciation: How celebrities celebrated Father's Day

A collage of Mike Muchiri, Natalie Githinji, Charisma and Julia Gaitho

28 celebs & influencers who showed up for Occupy Parliament protest in Nairobi