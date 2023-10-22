The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Juliani & Brenda Wairimu’s heartwarming photo during daughter Amor's graduation

Charles Ouma

Juliani & Brenda Wairimu glow as they unite for daughter Amor's graduation

Kenyan hip-hop star, Julius Owino, popularly known as Juliani teamed up with actress Brenda Wairimu to celebrate their daughter’s graduation.

The proud parents posed with their eight-year-old daughter, Amor to celebrate her achievement.

Taking to Instagram, the legendary rapper shared photos of the special moments captured on camera, noting that their daughter has grown.

"My little angel has just graduated." The father of two wrote.

"She is so grown with personality and all, but still our little girl," Juliani wrote in a post that accompanied the pictures that had the parents smiling.

Amor attends school at a reputable institution in the city

The celebrity pair has been navigating the challenges of co-parenting to provide their daughter the best parental presence in her life even after parting ways.

Kenyan singer Juliani
Kenyan singer Juliani Pulse Live Kenya

They recently teamed up during her eighth birthday in a private party.

"I’ve been a mum for eight years, that’s just crazy. With almost a decade of experience, ask me for advice. Happy birthday, my gorgeous girl." Brenda wrote at the time.

READ: How Brenda Wairimu steps in for Juliani when he can't provide for their daughter

Juliani heaps praises on Brenda

The singer opened up on his parenting experience with Brenda in a recent interview, showing appreciation for his baby mama and lauding her for her supportive role in their co-parenting journey.

During an interview on TUKO Extra, Juliani emphasised that successful co-parenting greatly depends on the personalities and attitudes of the individuals involved.

He described Brenda as a good person who prioritises the well-being of their child. Juliani believes that because Brenda wants the best for their child, she goes the extra mile to ensure he gets quality time with their daughter Amor.

"It's a people thing. Mother wa mtoi wangu is a good person. She wants the best for her child, and I don't think she wants the worst for me.

"Because she wants the best for her child then it's automatic that she will go the extra mile to make sure that I see the child and hang out. Some things if I can't do she does," Juliani said.

He emphasised that the success of co-parenting ultimately depends on the mental, physical, and spiritual well-being of the individuals involved.

Juliani believes that when one is in a good place emotionally and mentally, everything around them begins to fall into place.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
