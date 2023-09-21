The sports category has moved to a new website.

How Brenda Wairimu steps in for Juliani when he can't provide for their daughter

Lynet Okumu

When Juliani needs a hand, Brenda Wairimu is there for their daughter

Kenyan singer Juliani
Kenyan singer Juliani

Kenyan singer Juliani has expressed his appreciation for his baby mama, actress Brenda Warimu, lauding her for her supportive role in their co-parenting journey.

During an interview on TUKO Extra, Juliani emphasised that successful co-parenting greatly depends on the personalities and attitudes of the individuals involved.

He described Brenda as a good person who prioritises the well-being of their child. Juliani believes that because Brenda wants the best for their child, she goes the extra mile to ensure he gets quality time with their daughter Amor.

Kenyan singer Juliani
Kenyan singer Juliani Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Juliani responds to trolls on having a struggling career

Juliani went on to highlight Brenda's supportive nature, mentioning that she often steps in when needed.

"It's a people thing. Mother wa mtoi wangu is a good person. She wants the best for her child, and I don't think she wants the worst for me.

"Because she wants the best for her child then it's automatic that she will go the extra mile to make sure that I see the child and hang out. Some things if I can't do she does," Juliani said.

Actress Brenda Wairimu
Actress Brenda Wairimu Actress Brenda Wairimu Pulse Live Kenya

However, Juliani also acknowledged that co-parenting can be challenging at times, especially when one parent is unable to contribute as much as the other. In such cases, seeking assistance can be a solution.

"Hata uweke kwa karatasi, bado ni msee tu. Kama ni mtu mpoa ni mpoa tu. She's very supportive. Kuna siku wewe uko poa utaspend time na mtoi more. So wewe kama uko nayo sahi, and if you can give at that particular time, just give.

"Wachana na kama huyu atapatiana ama hatapatiana. If you don't have pia unasema sina hii nguvu na maybe utasaidiwa na mamako ama baba ya mtoto wako," he said.

Kenyan singer Juliani
Kenyan singer Juliani Pulse Live Kenya
He emphasised that the success of co-parenting ultimately depends on the mental, physical, and spiritual well-being of the individuals involved.

Juliani believes that when one is in a good place emotionally and mentally, everything around them begins to fall into place.

"Am not saying life is perfect but it is an individual thing. If you are mentally, physically, and spiritually good as a person then everything around you will start aligning," he said.

Kenyan singer Juliani
Kenyan singer Juliani Pulse Live Kenya
Juliani also shared insights into his two-year marriage with Lilian Ng'ang'a. He revealed that they are currently enjoying a harmonious and blissful relationship.

The couple welcomed their son, Utheri in August 2022, and their happiness as a family is evident.

Juliani and his wife Lilian Ng'ang'a
Juliani and his wife Lilian Ng'ang'a Juliani and his wife Lilian Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Juliani gives a glimpse into how marriage with Lillian Nganga is going

Shifting to his music career, Juliani unveiled ambitious plans for a grand show in 2024. He aims to host an event at the Kasarani grounds, targeting an audience of between 40,000 to 60,000 people.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
