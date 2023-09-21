How Brenda Wairimu steps in for Juliani when he can't provide for their daughter

During an interview on TUKO Extra, Juliani emphasised that successful co-parenting greatly depends on the personalities and attitudes of the individuals involved.

Juliani applauds baby mama for support in co-parenting

He described Brenda as a good person who prioritises the well-being of their child. Juliani believes that because Brenda wants the best for their child, she goes the extra mile to ensure he gets quality time with their daughter Amor.

Juliani went on to highlight Brenda's supportive nature, mentioning that she often steps in when needed.

"It's a people thing. Mother wa mtoi wangu is a good person. She wants the best for her child, and I don't think she wants the worst for me.

"Because she wants the best for her child then it's automatic that she will go the extra mile to make sure that I see the child and hang out. Some things if I can't do she does," Juliani said.

However, Juliani also acknowledged that co-parenting can be challenging at times, especially when one parent is unable to contribute as much as the other. In such cases, seeking assistance can be a solution.

"Hata uweke kwa karatasi, bado ni msee tu. Kama ni mtu mpoa ni mpoa tu. She's very supportive. Kuna siku wewe uko poa utaspend time na mtoi more. So wewe kama uko nayo sahi, and if you can give at that particular time, just give.

"Wachana na kama huyu atapatiana ama hatapatiana. If you don't have pia unasema sina hii nguvu na maybe utasaidiwa na mamako ama baba ya mtoto wako," he said.

He emphasised that the success of co-parenting ultimately depends on the mental, physical, and spiritual well-being of the individuals involved.

Juliani believes that when one is in a good place emotionally and mentally, everything around them begins to fall into place.

"Am not saying life is perfect but it is an individual thing. If you are mentally, physically, and spiritually good as a person then everything around you will start aligning," he said.

Blissful 2 years: Juliani & Lilian Ng'ang'a's marriage

Juliani also shared insights into his two-year marriage with Lilian Ng'ang'a. He revealed that they are currently enjoying a harmonious and blissful relationship.

The couple welcomed their son, Utheri in August 2022, and their happiness as a family is evident.

Juliani's grand plans for 2024

