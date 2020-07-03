Kiss 100 presenter Kamene Goro has sent a message to her former co-host Andrew Kibe after announcing that he had quit the Radio Africa owned station.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms. Kamene shared a picture hugging Kibe and captioned the it with words assuring him that she would still choose him, regardless.

Even if you had a twin I would still choose you.......#A1,” she wrote.

Kamene Goro’s message to Andrew Kibe after quitting Kiss 100
The two (Kamene and Kibe) share a strong bond having started their radio careers together at NRG radio, before they moved to Kiss 100.

Their controversial move saw their former employer (NRG) sue them over a non-compete clause in their initial contracts which had them not working for about three months.

Andrew Kibe announced that he had parted ways with the station about a year after joining the Radio Africa Group owned radio station.

In a tweet, the controversial radio host said that it had been a good run, and he will miss working with his co-host Kamene Goro, with whom they hosted the Kiss Breakfast every morning.

“It's been real watu nguyas. I will miss all your nonsense in the morning especially @KameneGoro @Kiss100kenya #KameneAndKibe,” tweeted Kibe.

He however, did not divulge further into why he was leaving the station and where he is heading to next.

