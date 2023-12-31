Phoina Tosha flaunts her palatial mansion under construction [Video]

The beauty entrepreneur took to Instagram while reflecting on her achievements of the year 2023 and gave the public a rare view of the mansion where her “ twin Babies will grow up running around in a perfect serene place”.

The content creator shared that in 2023, she decided to play the main character in her life and achieved a lot more in life, hailing 2023 as her best year yet.

"A Grand Mansion Loading where my twin Babies will grow up running around in a perfect serene place, 2023 was the best year yet, and I am so grateful for 2023, I achieved a lot in life and as a person🙏🙏🙏 Decided to play the Main Character in my Life, can’t wait to see what 2024 has in store for us, am excited about the new year, To Greater achievements 👌watch this space 👌" Phoina wrote.

She was all smiles as she took a walk round the house that is still under construction, playfully posing for the camera.

Construction materials including stones and blocks can be seen in the video, with the walls of the mansion coming up.

The clip was a mash up of videos of the project at various stages, showing the progress from the moment the ground was cleared and construction begun with the foundation up to the present state.

The video inspired her fans on social media with congratulations flooding the post.

She joins a growing list of celebrities and content creators who have pumped millions to build palatial homes amongst other investments.