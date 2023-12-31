The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Phoina Tosha flaunts her palatial mansion under construction [Video]

Charles Ouma

A grand mansion loading

Make up artist Phoina Collection
Make up artist Phoina Collection

Kenyan makeup artist Lucy Wambui popularly known as Phoina Tosha has given her fans a glimpse into her palatial mansion that is under construction.

Recommended articles

The beauty entrepreneur took to Instagram while reflecting on her achievements of the year 2023 and gave the public a rare view of the mansion where her “ twin Babies will grow up running around in a perfect serene place”.

The content creator shared that in 2023, she decided to play the main character in her life and achieved a lot more in life, hailing 2023 as her best year yet.

"A Grand Mansion Loading where my twin Babies will grow up running around in a perfect serene place, 2023 was the best year yet, and I am so grateful for 2023, I achieved a lot in life and as a person🙏🙏🙏 Decided to play the Main Character in my Life, can’t wait to see what 2024 has in store for us, am excited about the new year, To Greater achievements 👌watch this space 👌" Phoina wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Fans scrutinize Obinna & Phoina's 'bestie' relationship after party moment [Video]

She was all smiles as she took a walk round the house that is still under construction, playfully posing for the camera.

Construction materials including stones and blocks can be seen in the video, with the walls of the mansion coming up.

READ: Phoina Tosha leaves fans guessing with growing 'baby bump' photo

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip was a mash up of videos of the project at various stages, showing the progress from the moment the ground was cleared and construction begun with the foundation up to the present state.

The video inspired her fans on social media with congratulations flooding the post.

felister.mwende: Congratulations 👏👏.May the blessings locate each one of us.

_.wagiithi.e: Sooo inspiring 👏👏👏❤️.

Revlucynatasha: Congratulations Bosslady 💕.

ADVERTISEMENT

_miss_niks: God locate me with my own.

iam_megan_jaymes: 👏👏👏congratulations wambo u deserve it.

kapshe_254: 😍😍😍so proud of you!!!you deserve it boo😚 #Godosgreat!

mmoja_mrembo: Am happy for you, Keep up gal👏

annyramka: Congratulation with this milestone keep up the spirit

ADVERTISEMENT

quimwas90: Congratulations 🙌 keep on keeping on 😍

sharonsongony: Wow congratulations boss lady😍

She joins a growing list of celebrities and content creators who have pumped millions to build palatial homes amongst other investments.

Among them is Thee Pluto, Mulamwah, Kaligraph Jones, Otile Brown and celebrity couple of DJ Mo and Size 8 are others who have invested millions in building their homes.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Phoina Tosha flaunts her palatial mansion under construction [Video]

Phoina Tosha flaunts her palatial mansion under construction [Video]

A good number know the truth - Abel Mutua reacts to rumours on brother's death

A good number know the truth - Abel Mutua reacts to rumours on brother's death

6 Kenyan celebrity beefs that shook the entertainment space in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

6 Kenyan celebrity beefs that shook the entertainment space in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Ruth K reacts as Mulamwah gives update after surviving road accident

Ruth K reacts as Mulamwah gives update after surviving road accident

Diamond confronts man shooting his shot at Zuchu & exposes his messages

Diamond confronts man shooting his shot at Zuchu & exposes his messages

Mashirima Kapombe's weighty reflections on 2023

Mashirima Kapombe's weighty reflections on 2023

Kimani Mbugua offers apology, explains his recent activities that alarmed fans

Kimani Mbugua offers apology, explains his recent activities that alarmed fans

Weezdom flaunts new love interest weeks after breakup with Mylee Staicey

Weezdom flaunts new love interest weeks after breakup with Mylee Staicey

19 TV and Radio Presenters who switched stations in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

19 TV and Radio Presenters who switched stations in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Daddy Owen

Daddy Owen makes announcement amid reports of introduction ceremony with Charlene Ruto

Octopizzo holds a fourth wedding with his Mexican wife

From Siaya to grand European-style ceremony: Octopizzo keeps his word to hold 4th wedding

Christina Shusho

Fans thrilled as Christina Shusho lands in Nairobi - Get ready for 'ShushaNyavu' extravaganza!

Yasmeen Saedi

I'm going back home to him - Yasmeen Saiedi speaks about hubby for the 1st time