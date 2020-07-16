On Thursday, Radio Comedian MCA Tricky showed up at Milele FM studios ahead of his official debut at the station as Alex Mwakideu’s Co-host.

Tricky shared a photo taken at the Milele FM studio, with a caption affirming that he is ready to fill the gap left by Jalang’o.

“It’s THROWBACK THURSDAY! But we got no rules , we can post the opposite! 🔥🔥 Matokeo mtayaona 💪💪 @alex_mwakideu ITAMBE MILELE🔥🔥🔥!” reads MCA Tricky’s post.

MCA Tricky shows up at Milele FM studios as he gears up to join Alex Mwakideu (Photo)

On the other hand, while appearing on Bonga Na Jalas, Alex Mwakideu who is the head of radio at Milele FM, said that he will hang out with Tricky over the weekend as they build chemistry for their show.

“Unajua ulipotoka ulichanganya, ukaharibu ile exit plan yangu, so sai niko na kijana mpya, Kijana MCA Tricky, hivi nimetoka mkutano naye tukiongea hivi, na hii wikendi nataka tuingie mahali tupige burudani, tupige sherehe nimuelewe vizuri, alafu tukiingia kazi itakuwa nzuri, unajua mimi ni mtu ambaye najenga comedians, kama wewe nimekujenga mpka umekuwa zinga la comedian katika nchi ya Kenya. Naenda kujenga MCA Tricky, hakuwakuwa na show nyinginge inasikizwa ndugu yangu,” Mwakideu.

Last Dance at Radio Maisha

Last Friday, MCA Tricky hosted his last show on Radio Maisha alongside Billy Miya. The duo used to host #MaishaAsubuhi under the tag #BillynaTricky.

“Thank you so much ma fans wote wa Radio Maisha, mafans wa Billy na Tricky , wenye walini-support hata kbal nijue kuwasha MIC hadi sai. I will miss this show.

Thank you so much team @radiomaisha.ke for your 21 months wonderful experience!! Been Amazing , Farewell concert happening right now , stay tuned 💪💪😉😉 #maishaconcertfriday” said MCA Tricky.