Terence Creative’s wife Milly Chebby has shut down a fan who tried to body shame her over the weekend, after putting up a photo rocking a black Bikini (Biker-short) and a kimono.

Milly, who was unwinding in Nakuru, shared the photo in question on Instagram, prompting a number of celebrities and fans to laud her for not being afraid to flaunt her curves.

Media Personality Jalang’o left a comment on Milly’s photo that read “Wamalise kabisaaaa”. However, the comment attracted unwanted negativity from a fan identified as Gracie Successful, who instead of noticing Milly’s beauty, opted to body shame her saying “@Jalang’o wakumalizwa sioni”.

Milly Chebby

Clap Back

In a quick rejoinder, Ms Chebby hit back stating that; “@gracie_successful I am from your page I thought you look like Nikki Minaj or Beyoncé stop the rubbish on my page”.

Milly’s responses was echoed by a a good number of her fans, who argued that Body shamming people on the internet is old fashioned and people should learn to be kind.

Comedian YY said; “The problem is body shaming people thinking wewe uko sawa kumbe wewe ndio mlima zaidi kwa macho ya wengine.... let’s grow up....we can't troll people for things that they can't change.”

Milly Chebby

Upon seeing YY’s reaction Milly added “@yycomedian 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 Well put her looks shocked me, she should know I can lose weight but she can't change her looks nkt.”

More reactions

Another user added (brandprintkenya) “Do people still body shame in this day and age? They should style up. Teren's wife is a beautiful and respectable lady.”

legit_afrikan_ “Body shaming should be old fashion by now 🤔 correct me if I'm wrong.🤷💔”

nellymuttai “🤣🤣🤣 Most haters look bad hata sijui mbona”

mokesh_rue “😂😂😂wachaneni na bibi ya Caretaker buana😄ako tu sawa😊”

international_meme_hub" 😂mnaulizanianga nini na kila mtu akona mwili wake..si kila mtu ashugulike na mambo yake”

baby___ras “Huyo grace kitu Amekua successful nayo nikupost more pics than her followers🤣 Chebby is beautiful ❤”

marlylet ‘Comfortable in your own skin👌. Filters for who?? 🔥”

nalmakove “This is self-love at its best 🙌🙌 more women need to embrace this instead of photoshop and filters 📢📢”

simply_lynn254 “This is what we call self-love and confidence”

joeykajoyo “When confidence meets courage 🔥❤️”

aminaabdirabar “@millychebby you Berra come through sis!!”

kalekyemumo “Yaaazzzzz 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 sizzle us 🔥🔥🔥”