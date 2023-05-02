The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Betty Kyallo & sisters back on screen with 'Kyallo Kulture' season 2 [Details]

Lynet Okumu

Betty Kyallo and her sisters Mercy and Gloria Kyallo are coming back on screen better and stronger! Are you ready for the breakups and makeups?

Kyallo siters
Kyallo siters

After a successful first season, Kyallo sisters are coming back stronger and better on 'Kyallo Kulture', which will premiere Showmax on May 23, 2023.

Recommended articles

The show follows Betty Kyallo and her sisters, Mercy and Gloria Kyallo, as they navigate their personal and professional lives.

The first season of Kyallo Kulture showcased the sisters’ bond and the importance of family.

Betty Kyallo, Mercy Kyallo & Gloria Kyallo back on screen with season two of Kyallo Kulture
Betty Kyallo, Mercy Kyallo & Gloria Kyallo back on screen with season two of Kyallo Kulture Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Betty Kyallo reality series 'Kyallo Culture' nominated for prestigious award

It also highlighted their individual journeys, including Betty’s journey as a single mother and entrepreneur, Mercy’s pursuit of a fulfilling life, and Gloria’s exploration of her youth.

The show was a hit with Kenyan viewers, becoming one of the top 10 most-watched shows on Showmax in Kenya in 2022 and was even nominated for Best TV Show at the 2022 Kalasha Awards.

The second season promises to be even better, according to Betty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This season is going to show a very different side of the Kyallo sisters, and it's going to be so much fun and with lots of energy,” she says.

Betty Kyallo & sisters host an exclusive premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos]
Betty Kyallo & sisters host an exclusive premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos] Betty Kyallo & sisters host an exclusive premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Betty Kyallo's sister holds lavish puppy shower for her pregnant dog [Photos]

The sisters have all experienced growth and are excited to share their journeys with viewers.

Betty promises a new side of herself, Mercy is embracing adulthood and living life to the fullest, and Gloria is sharing her colorful journey into youth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Turning 30 has come with a lot of maturity and realising that life is short. This season, fans will see me accepting who I am and living my life the way I have always wanted to," Mercy says.

The second season of 'Kyallo Kulture' will focus on the sisters' journeys and answering the question, 'What is my next move?'

Betty Kyallo & sisters host an exclusive premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos]
Betty Kyallo & sisters host an exclusive premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos] Betty Kyallo & sisters host an exclusive premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Betty Kyallo & sisters host exclusive premiere of 'Kyallo Kulture' [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

We will see the sisters navigate their personal and professional lives separately and together, as they relearn each other and grow together.

Gloria promises to share the good, the bad, and the ugly, as well as the breakups and makeups.

“The experiences of the not-so-average millennial girl. Expect the good, the bad and the ugly, as well as the breakups and the makeups,” Gloria says.

The Kyallo sisters: Mercy, Betty and Gloria
The Kyallo sisters: Mercy, Betty and Gloria ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

This adds an element of drama and intrigue to the show, making it even more appealing to viewers.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Waihiga Mwaura's biography: Education, family, career, awards & sidehustle

Waihiga Mwaura's biography: Education, family, career, awards & sidehustle

Betty Kyallo & sisters back on screen with 'Kyallo Kulture' season 2 [Details]

Betty Kyallo & sisters back on screen with 'Kyallo Kulture' season 2 [Details]

10 habits Michelle Ntalami has quit & embraced on social media

10 habits Michelle Ntalami has quit & embraced on social media

Shorn Arwa explains how she met her husband

Shorn Arwa explains how she met her husband

Activist Milred Owiso faces lawsuit over misinformation on socialite Brenda Akinyi's death

Activist Milred Owiso faces lawsuit over misinformation on socialite Brenda Akinyi's death

Timmy Tdat flaunts house he built for his mother [Videos]

Timmy Tdat flaunts house he built for his mother [Videos]

Why Anerlisa Muigai is concerned about her suspicious weight gain

Why Anerlisa Muigai is concerned about her suspicious weight gain

Samidoh & Edday rekindle love with family vacation

Samidoh & Edday rekindle love with family vacation

Waihiga Mwaura poached from Citizen TV after 14 years

Waihiga Mwaura poached from Citizen TV after 14 years

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' invites you into a futuristic Africa

Here is your first look at Disney's 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire'

Kenyan actress Joy Karambu 'Kawira'

Joy Karambu 'Kawira' shines in skit performance during Labour Day [WATCH]

Nick Ndeda

Meet Nick Ndeda's character 'Tehi': Reckless, entitled & addicted to women!