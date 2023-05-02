Betty Kyallo & sisters back on screen with 'Kyallo Kulture' season 2 [Details]

The show follows Betty Kyallo and her sisters, Mercy and Gloria Kyallo, as they navigate their personal and professional lives.

The first season of Kyallo Kulture showcased the sisters’ bond and the importance of family.

Pulse Live Kenya

It also highlighted their individual journeys, including Betty’s journey as a single mother and entrepreneur, Mercy’s pursuit of a fulfilling life, and Gloria’s exploration of her youth.

The show was a hit with Kenyan viewers, becoming one of the top 10 most-watched shows on Showmax in Kenya in 2022 and was even nominated for Best TV Show at the 2022 Kalasha Awards.

Season of growth & discovery

The second season promises to be even better, according to Betty.

“This season is going to show a very different side of the Kyallo sisters, and it's going to be so much fun and with lots of energy,” she says.

Betty Kyallo & sisters host an exclusive premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos]

The sisters have all experienced growth and are excited to share their journeys with viewers.

Betty promises a new side of herself, Mercy is embracing adulthood and living life to the fullest, and Gloria is sharing her colorful journey into youth.

“Turning 30 has come with a lot of maturity and realising that life is short. This season, fans will see me accepting who I am and living my life the way I have always wanted to," Mercy says.

What is my next move?

The second season of 'Kyallo Kulture' will focus on the sisters' journeys and answering the question, 'What is my next move?'

Betty Kyallo & sisters host an exclusive premiere of Kyallo Kulture at Kempinski [Photos]

We will see the sisters navigate their personal and professional lives separately and together, as they relearn each other and grow together.

Expect the good, bad, and the ugly

Gloria promises to share the good, the bad, and the ugly, as well as the breakups and makeups.

“The experiences of the not-so-average millennial girl. Expect the good, the bad and the ugly, as well as the breakups and the makeups,” Gloria says.

